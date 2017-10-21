Mustangs Nikki Case Post-Game

There is an unfortunate stigma in Sports, that is attached to a Consolation Final; it is perceived that the two teams involved, were not good enough to play for the Championship, or that there is no meaning or purpose in being crowned the winner. When and where this perception was born? Not sure anyone really knows. However, one thing was for certain regarding the OUA 2017 Women’s Rugby Consolation Finals, a win for either the Western Mustangs or the Brock Badgers on Friday night, would have huge implications for the future. A Mustangs’ or Badgers victory, ensures the winner advances and plays their season in a higher, more elite, division, named the Shiels Division. There is also the pride factor of any athlete who has competed for a title of any kind. Pride was definitely on the line at Alumni Field in London, the host team Western didn't win a single game all season (0-4), but beat Toronto and Trent in the playoffs to get to the Consolation Final, knew they were in for a battle against the Brock Badgers.

The Mustangs showed right from the start that their skill, effort, pride, heart, and determination, were not reflective in their regular season record. Western marched all over Brock down the field for the 1st try of the game, but the conversion was missed, for a 5-0 Mustang lead powered by the legs of Veronica Harrigan. Nikki Case, would score the next try for the Mustangs, and this time the convert was good. The Badgers were down 12-0 before they could register a point and collect their offensive minds. Brock scored on a try, but failed to convert the extra points after, to bring the score to 12-5 in favour of Western. The remainder of the 1st half was dominated by the Mustangs, who looked as if they were determined to win the game in the 1st half. Western put two more tries, and a convert to boot, taking a 24-10 lead into halftime, as the Badgers managed to tack on a try late.

A strange thing about pride, particularly with athletes, they all have it, and they all want to win, no matter what is at stake, or if anything is at stake at all. Brock showed that they too were in the Consolation Finals for a reason, and in the 51st minute, the Badgers scored on a try and convert, making the score and game suddenly much more interesting at 24-17 for the Mustangs, with just under 30 minutes left in the game. Brock scored the next points with a try in the 63rd minute, missed the conversion, starting to turn up the heat on a chilly Fall night from Alumni Field. Now the score was 24-22 for Western, with plenty of time on the clock. The Badgers tried valiantly to take the lead, making several drives down field, getting within centimeters of a try, only to be denied by the defense of the Mustangs. Although the game was now a nail-biter, Western secured the win with a try and convert in the 67th minute, securing the win, and capturing the 2017 OUA Women’s Rugby Consolation Finals over Brock, 31-22. Nikki Case had three tries to lead the Mustangs on offense, two in the 1st half alone, setting the tone for the game.

With the victory, Western has earned the right to stay and compete in the Shiels Division in the 2018 season. The loss for the Brock Badgers, keeps them in the Russell Division, and playing for the chance next year, to advance to the elite Shiels Division again. There were a lot of mixed emotions, some tears, lots of joy, as many players will not be eligible to play next season, making this their official last game ever as Western Mustang. Congratulations to the Western Women’s Rugby team, the 2017 OUA Consolation Finals winners and good luck in 2018.