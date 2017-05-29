Windsor Spitfires Memorial Cup Champions

Windsor Head Coach Rocky Thompson

Windsor Goaltender Michael DiPietro

Windsor Forward Jeremy Bracco (Maple Leafs)

Windsor Forward Aaron Luchuk

Windsor Forward Gabriel Vilardi

Windsor Forward Jeremiah Addison (Canadiens)

Windsor Defenseman Sean Day (Rangers)

Windsor Defenseman Logan Stanley (Jets)

Windsor Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (Canadiens)

Windsor Forward Logan Brown (Senators)

Windsor Forward Graham Knott (Blackhawks)

Windsor Forward Jalen Chatfield (Canucks)

Windsor Forward Julius Nattinen (Ducks)

Windsor Forward Hayden McCool



















It was the day everybody was waiting for at the 99th Memorial Cup: Championship Sunday. The OHL champion Erie Otters took on their fellow OHL franchise in the host Windsor Spitfires on Sunday night at the WFCU Centre. This marked the first time that two OHL teams squared off in the championship since 1993 when the Soo Greyhounds beat the Peterborough Petes 4-2. The matchup also guaranteed that the champion will be from the OHL for the third consecutive year—a feat which has never been accomplished by any league in the history of the Mem Cup. The Otters were in search of their first championship—which would be the first to be won by an American team since Spokane in 2008. A Spits win would make for 12 straight Memorial Cup tournament wins which would tie Kamloops for longest ever winning streak. The tilt featured no shortage of junior stars with the likes of Dylan Strome, Alex Debrincat, Taylor Raddysh, Jeremy Bracco, Jeremiah Addison, and Mikhail Sergachev—all players with a legitimate shot to crack an NHL lineup next season. With the stars aligned and enough historical storylines to fill a museum, the packed house of the WFCU Centre was eager to get the action started.

Through talking with fellow media, staff, and fans, nobody had a concrete answer of what to expect in Sunday’s championship. Both teams had stars throughout their lineup and had shown in the tournament that they can play in both high and low-scoring games. With that open-minded attitude, everyone viewing the tilt at the WFCU Centre was treated to some of the most intense junior hockey seen in a long time. End-to-end action kept the capacity crowd on the edge of their seats with countless ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ beckoned from the faithful. The score sheet finally got some notes on it late in the frame when Otters’ Kyle Pettit took a tripping penalty which sent a deadly Spitfires powerplay onto the ice. Right off the hop on the man advantage, Windsor unleashed an aerial assault on the Otters’ goal before Maple Leafs’ prospect Jeremy Bracco finally slid one past Erie tender Troy Timpano to send the Spits' fans into a frenzy. Bracco was noticeably energized after his goal as he was seen fist pumping emphatically all the way to the bench. But the raucous crowd would soon be silenced as Otters’ captain Dylan Strome tied the game just 48 seconds after the Spits opened the scoring. The fast-paced opening frame set the table for what was shaping up to be a true clash of the titans.

If it were possible for the teams to be more equally matched than they already were, it was most certainly shown in the second period of Championship Sunday. The frame started with the Spits going on the penalty-kill after an early delay of game penalty. It took the Otters 1:56 of powerplay time before they finally solved Michael DiPietro thanks to Warren Foegele. However, the play was reviewed to see if Foegele kicked the puck in-- which the replays shown at the WFCU Centre indicated that he apparently did. The referees in Darcy Burchell and Steve Papp stuck with their original decision though, much to the dismay of the 6500+ supporters of the host team. The controversial goal did not seem to faze Windsor though, as they responded with a goal from Jets’ prospect Logan Stanley just 52 seconds later. But back came the Otters with a push of their own which resulted in a goal from TJ Fergus which took multiple deflections before finding the twine. The Otters lead yet again, but as per usual in this Championship Sunday, it did not last long. In less than 3 minutes, the Spits had the tying goal thanks to an effort from Graham Knott on the powerplay. With six goals scored over 40 mins of play, a lead was only held by a team for a total of 3:52 in the game. Both teams showed that they deserve to be champions through 40, but it takes a full 60 to make a game.

The final 20 minutes of the 99th Memorial Cup were as exhilarating as the first 40. The frame saw a team finally take a lead and keep it for more than a couple minutes—which proved to be the difference. 5:07 into the 3rd period, Spits stud Jeremy Bracco goes on an end-to-end rush before setting up a wide-open Aaron Luchuk who fired it low to the glove side on a helpless Timpano. It is a miracle the roof of the WFCU Centre is still on as the Spits fans roared as loudly as any professional environment would see. The little plays such as a poke-check or clearing the zone would garner applause from the enthusiastic crowd. Windsor truly had a 6th man on their side in the championship game. The hosts rode that energy right to the end of regulation, staving off a late push from Erie to emerge as Memorial Cup Champions for the third time in the last decade, beating the Otters 4-3.

The passion that the Windsor community has for their squad was on full display this past week and a half as they did a tremendous job as hosts. The Windsor Spitfires—who rested for over 40 days after being eliminated in the first round of the OHL playoffs—swept the competition en route to a perfect tournament and their 12th consecutive Mem Cup tournament victory. The best game was truly saved until last, as it seemed to be a coin-toss between the two clubs for the better part of Championship Sunday. But the Spits simply fought harder in the end—when it matters most—to sit alone atop the CHL as Memorial Cup Champions