After Jason Grilli gave up a bases clearing three-run double to Boston’s Mookie Betts in the top of the 10th inning Thursday afternoon, it put the Blue Jays three quick offensive outs away from their 12th loss of the 2017 season. As of the following morning, Friday April 21st, the blue birds sat in the bottom of the AL East holding the MLB’s worst record of 3-12 (.200 winning %). The St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers all sit in the bottom of their respectful divisions too; all with twice as many wins as Toronto, with records of 6-10 (.400 winning %). The Blue Jays disappointing 1-5 road record is not as bad as St. Louis or Tampa Bay (1-6) or even the worst in the league like Seattle (1-7), however their 2-7 home record is the MLB’s worst right now. If Canada’s only MLB franchise continued this snail pace trend to victories for the entire 162 game season, they’ll win roughly 32 or 33 games. With only three 100+ loss seasons in the 41 year history of the team; 102 (1978), 107 (1977 – Inaugural Season) and 109 (1979), the first 15 games of 2017 could be setting a pace which eclipses them all. This losing trend in fact, if continued, could chase down some MLB history in a bad way. The 1962 New York Mets still hold the record for most losses in a season by a team in the Modern Era of Baseball when they went 40-120 (.250 winning %). Most recently in MLB history the 2003 Detroit Tigers, were one loss shy of tying that mark, with a 43-119 record (.265 winning %). The 62’ Mets still managed a better winning percentage however then the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics who went 36-117 (.235 winning %) the worst in MLB history over a whole season. So now that some history has hammered the significance of Toronto’s terrible start, what’s the issue and do Blue Jays fans have the right to panic not even a 1/10th way into the 2017 season?

The most obvious answer and usually the least satisfying is injuries. Having 2/5th of your starting rotation on the DL is enough to have any fan squirm, but JA Happ and Aaron Sanchez being absent this last week is not the heart of the problem, it just doesn’t help. (Don’t get it twisted) If Happ’s left elbow inflammation and Sanchez’s finger which got part of its nail surgically remove, become lingering issues, it would likely be the seasons downfall and lead scapegoat. Josh Donaldson’s right calf muscle on the other hand which gave fans a scare in Spring Training is creating headaches now early in the regular season. The 31 year old team leader in OPS (1.015) was also hitting .310 before being placed on the 10-day DL. Not having the 3x All-Star in the lineup, has seemed to compound the slow starts of other Jay stars, most notably Jose Bautista and Russell Martin. After all the offseason drama, Jose has done little to silence his critics early, batting .118 in his first 62 plate appearances, having yet to hit a homerun with 1 RBI and 18 strikeouts to his name. While the Canadian catcher is not a stranger to slow starts, Martin hitting only .103 with 16 strikeouts in his first 48 plate appearance with 1 homerun stands out this year with the team’s early lack of success. With expectations put lower than the previous season due to injuries, young gun Devon Travis is also struggling offensively out of the gate, hitting team lows in batting average (.091), OBP (.167) and OPS (.258). All of this lack of production unfortunately overshadows the glimmering start to 2017 for Kevin Pillar with a team high 19 hits and .345 batting average over his first 57 plate appearances or the 10 RBIs pumped out by Troy Tulowitzki, while striking out only 6 times in 56 plate appearances. A sport consisting of individual performances is still largely won by teams who can perform as a unit, with Donaldson’s services out of the lineup it has seemed to put a clear domino effect on the rest of the squad’s offensive output as a collective. Once the 2015 AL MVP is injected back into the lineup healthy, watch out for some of the other bats in the lineup to stir up out of their slumbers and the winning percentage increase, if not, this could be a historical season for the Toronto Blue Jays and not in a sense a team would like to be remembered for.

Enough fear mongering using statistics, what are the upsides? Well for one, 147 baseball games still left to be played. Offensively speaking If you take away the 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay and the 11-4 loss to Baltimore, Toronto has had 10 games decided so far this season by 2 runs or less and already on 10 occasions (win or lose) the Blue Jays have failed to score at least 4 runs. One can safely predict that a healthy Josh Donaldson would contribute to more runs per game by the team and swing future close games in their favor. The 2015 Blue Jays had two 11 game winning streaks in June and August of their season, both tying the franchise record for most wins in a row set in 1987. Under Manager John Gibbons Toronto has gone on three of their five 11 game winning streaks in the team’s history. This team at one point will have to go on a decent winning streak or two, to make up the early lost ground. Also, keep in mind the 90 win rule for any AL East team just to be in the hunt for a postseason spot on an average year. Toronto would have to be up to the challenge of going 87-60 minimum the remainder of the season (.592 winning %). Three times in team history the Blue Jays have had a winning percentage greater than .592 over the course of a season; 1987 (.593 – Missed Playoffs), 1992 (.593 – Won World Series) and 1985 (.615 – Lost ALCS in 7). So it is too early for the panic button, this season can easily be turned around, however it will take injury and mistake free baseball for Toronto to have a chance at the dream of bringing the World Series north of the border in 2017.