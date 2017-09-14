What's the deal with the Spoke renovation?

The University Students’ Council at Western spent over a million dollars during the summer to renovate the Spoke and Rim Tavern.

The undergraduate pub and restaurant has a long history and forms a key part of the student experience at Western. The USC stated that they wanted to renovate it to improve the quality of service and modernize the look of the restaurant.

Radio Western asked students for their thoughts, and spoke to Tobi Solebo, USC President, about the rationale behind renovating the Spoke and the major changes students will see this year.