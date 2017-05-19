Western on the World: "WannaCry" ransomware attack

Friday, May 12, marked the start of the most widespread hack in history.

The WannaCry ransomware attack has infected hundreds of thousands of computers all over the world. The ransomware attacked out-of-date Windows computers and networks using an exploit originally developed by the National Security Agency.

The ransomware encrypted files on the infected computers – the attackers demanded payment in Bitcoin to unencrypt them.

Microsoft has released updates to protect vulnerable computers, and a cyber security researcher activated a "killswitch" on the original strain of the ransomware, but the attack is still ongoing.

To understand what's happening, Radio Western spoke to Aleksander Essex, a professor of software engineering at Western University.