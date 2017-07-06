Western on the World: Understanding North Korea

Earlier this week, North Korea launched its first ICBM, or intercontinental ballistic missile. While the international community has long been aware that the totalitarian dictatorship possesses nuclear weapons, it was believed that they did not have the means to deliver them.

Now, the threat from North Korea has entered a new, and terrifying, stage. While American President Donald Trump has put pressure on China to reign in its North Korean ally, it's still unknown what approach the United States and its East Asian partners will take to the world's newest nuclear power.

Dr. Carl Young is a professor of history at Western University. In this episode of Western on the World, he describes the recent history of the Korean Peninsula, the events of the past week, and his experience travelling in the region.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

News clips courtesy of Al-Jazeera, MSNBC, and Fox News.