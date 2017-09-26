Major hurricanes have hit Houston, Florida, and the Caribbean over the last two months.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria have had devastating impacts on these communities. Many people in Puerto Rico are unable to access clean drinking water and electricity.

Gordon McBean, a professor in the department of geography at Western University, spoke to Radio Western about the wave of hurricanes that hit the US and the Caribbean.

He talks about the causes, the impact of climate change, and effects on the cities and countries hit by the storms.

McBean also discussed the research and projects Western professors are working on to reduce the negative impact of hurricanes.