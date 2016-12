On November 8, Americans elected Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

On September 14, Radio Western interviewed political science professor Donald Abelson, who predicted a Hillary Clinton victory.

In this edition of Western on the World, we once again speak to Dr. Abelson about the surprise result and the implications of an election that created shock waves around the globe.

Interview by Richard Raycraft. Student interviews by Isabella Kuscu.

Photo by Gage Skidmore.