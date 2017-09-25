Western Stays Perfect - Dominates Queen's

Western Emma Parno and Rachael Jacques Post-game

Western Head Coach Pete Lemon Post-game



Google the word “Domination” and a photo of the 2017 Western Women’s Softball team should automatically appear in your search results. That obviously is not the case, but if you take a closer look at Western’s 2017 season, and on Senior’s Day, dedicated to past members of the team, the overall domination by Western in Softball since it’s inception in 2002 should appear in all results under the word domination. Western has won the Ontario regular season title in each of the past 12 seasons. The Mustangs have also been crowned Provincial champions 9 times, and have had 2 silver medals in the last 11 seasons. Western currently is still the only school to have won the Provincial title more than one time. The Mustangs have made appearances in the last 6 National Championship games, only losing twice (4-2). At the commencement of Sunday’s double dip at Stronach Park in London against the Queen’s Gaels, Western was undefeated with a record of 14-0. For those who are unfamiliar with the OIWFA (Ontario Intercollegiate Women’s Fastball Association). Fastpitch Softball, schools play each other twice, mostly on weekends in a 20 game season during the Fall. All dates are doubleheaders and the schools alternate every other year in respect to who the host will be in the upcoming season. On a day selected to pay tribute to past members of the team, Senior’s Day, Mother Nature decided to help make the day a little extra special, as temperatures reached above 30 degrees Celsius. With very little shaded areas available, the only question would be whether the scorching weather could slow down the blistering powerhouse of Softball in the Western Mustangs.

The Mustangs wasted no time getting down to business against the Gaels. Western’s Captain, Courtney Reynolds reached base after she was walked, then proceeded to steal 2nd base, and then 3rd on the next pitch. A single by #6 Emma Murray, cashed in the first run of the game, giving the Mustangs an early 1-0 lead. Then, with the score 2-0, the flood gates truly opened up on Queens. When the smoke cleared, Western had opened up a 6-0 1st inning lead. The Mustangs showed their prowess in the sport of Fastball, and why their reputation is well deserved. Western put an end to this game in the 2nd inning figuratively, when they continued the onslaught from the 1st inning, by scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd. Rules of the land, with respect to Fastpitch, dictate that the game be called after one team leads another by 10 or more runs. Make the final 10-0 Western over Queen’s in Game #1 of the double header.

Game #2 was a much different story from the 1st game. Not nearly as much action in this contest. 6’ 2” starting Pitcher for the Mustangs, Sara Contini, put on a pitching clinic. Great command of the strike zone, well placed pitches, and the occasional heater zoomed by Queen’s batters all day, and Contini was happy to continue the bewilderment of the Gaels. Other than an unlucky bounce that the catcher could not round up in time to beat the runner from 3rd, Western’s 3-1 lead was never in jeopardy of being eclipsed by Queen’s. The Mustangs tacked on another run for insurance in the 6th, equaling the final score of 4-1. Sara Contini went the entire 7 innings, surrendering only the 1 run.

The Mustangs will now focus their sights on closing out the season as strong as they started it. Starting on Friday, Western has 6 games, 2 games on Friday, 2 games on Saturday, and 2 on Sunday. The Mustangs may have the casual observer believing that they are taking the season one game at a time, but who could blame any of the players for glancing ahead in the schedule? A sweep next weekend will result in the elusive Perfect season, at 20-0.