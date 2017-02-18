Undergraduate students at Western University will now enjoy a week-long fall reading break in first semester.

On Friday the University Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of the break. That brought smiles to the faces of student advocates, who had been fighting for a fall reading week for years.

Western has had two "study days" at the end of October for the past few years. Now the break will be extended and moved to incorporate the Thanksgiving weekend.

The university will implement the break on a two-year trial basis.

Written and read by Richard Raycraft.