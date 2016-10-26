Western cuts Media Theory and Production program

MTP Program Cut Story



On Friday October 21 the University Senate voted to terminate the Media, Theory and Production program.

The debate involved the dean and associate dean of the Faculty of Information and Media Studies and the MTP student Liaison.

Some of the issues the Faculty brought up included scheduling conflicts between schools and declining application and graduations rates.

Students' disappointment in the program’s termination were voiced through letters submitted to student senators and through the MTP liaison himself.

But the statements and the attendance of a number of concerned students could not change the minds of the Senate and they ultimately ruled that the program should be cut.

