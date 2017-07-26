Western's adding two new buildings to campus – one for collaboration on neuroscience and brain research, and another to help accommodate an expected increase in engineering students.

The Western Interdisciplinary Research Building (WIRB) is under construction on Perth Drive, near the Visual Arts Building on the eastern edge of main campus. It will house Western's Brain and Mind Institute and the Rotman Institute of Philosophy.

With plenty of shared space, the hope is that philosophers of science and researchers of the brain will produce collaborative work and projects through working together in the WIRB.

The new engineering building is located along Western Road near the Western Recreation Centre.

Western is anticipating a 25 per cent increase in engineering enrollment in the next few years. The building will help absorb that growth by housing software and mechatronic systems engineering. It does not yet have a name.

The buildings come at a cost of about $47 million each. Western provided half of the funding, and the federal government matched that through the Post-Secondary Institutions Innovation Fund.

Both buildings will reportedly exceed environmental codes. In the case of the engineering building, a significant amount of its power will come from solar panels placed along its roof.

Construction on both buildings is expected to be complete by 2018.