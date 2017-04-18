"The Warm Up" stories from Western journalism students

"The Warm Up" is the first in a series of three shows from Western's Journalism and Communication program. Each show is made up of short documentaries made by Western journalism students for their audio storytelling class.

First, J.P. Nikota gets to know London Knights assistant captain Owen MacDonald as MacDonald nears the end of his professional career. Without any offers from NHL teams, MacDonald now has to think about life after hockey.

Richard Quarisa tells us the story of Sarah. When Sarah was born, doctors said she’d never be able to play sports. In fact, she grew up to excel at one of the most physically rigorous sports there is – speed skating.

If you were born in the 90’s, you probably played the video game Super Smash Bros. Melee at the expense of your homework. Sameer Chhabra explores the world of Londoners who play the game competitively.

Hosted by Paula Duhatschek and Dylan Short.

Stories by J.P. Nikota, Richard Quarisa, and Sameer Chhabra.

Special thanks to Meredith Levine, Erin Carroll, Paul Buckley-Golder, the Masters of Journalism and Communication program, and the Faculty of Information and Media Studies.