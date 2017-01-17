For the next two weeks, three slates will compete for students' hearts and minds to become the next top executives of the University Students' Council.

There's a lot at stake. The student government collects just over $800 per student every year and controls several operations on campus. The USC is the students' voice to the Western administration, not to mention all three levels of government.

Listen to the full story above to meet the teams who want you to check their names on the ballot on January 30 and 31.

Radio Western will co-host the first debate of the campaign this week with The Western Gazette. The debate is Thursday, January 19 at 6 PM in the UCC atrium. Come out, ask questions, and get informed about your student government.

http://teamdibrina.com/

http://teamtobi.ca/

https://www.teamjanmohammad.com/