Understanding NAFTA Part. II with Isaac Holloway

On August 16, Canada, United States and Mexico officially began talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

The historic trade deal, created in 1994, established one of the largest free trade blocs in the world. As of 2015, the total trilateral merchandise trade between the three members of nation is valued at $1 trillion US.

However, this is the first time the three nations have opened talks to renegotiate. Heading into these meetings, the three countries have different goals and visions for NAFTA.

Isaac Holloway, an assistant professor in the Business, Economics and Public Policy Group at the Ivey Business School, spoke to Radio Western about these renegotiation talks and the role Canada will play in this critical moment.

