Understanding Extrasolar Planets with Dr. Stan Metchev

On Wednesday afternoon, NASA confirmed the existence of seven Earth-sized extrasolar planets that orbit a nearby star.

Three of these planets are in the system’s “habitable zone” and may host conditions capable of harbouring life.

To understand this fascinating discovery, Radio Western spoke to Dr. Stan Metchev, a professor in the department of astronomy at Western University.

Photo: possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of the newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system.

Credit NASA/JPL-Caltech