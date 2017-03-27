Understanding bank sales tactics with Michael King

On March 10, the CBC program Go Public conducted a major investigation into the sales tactics of TD bank.

The investigation found that TD forces its employees to use high-pressure sales tactics to sell customers products they do not need.

The report stated that TD sets very high sales targets for their employees, and managers force their workers to upsell products even if the customers are not interested.

Since the initial report, hundreds of current and past bank employees from other major banks such as CIBC, Scotiabank, BMO and RBC have spoken to CBC about these sales tactics.

This recent controversy has caused uproar amongst consumers and politcians who want to see changes to banking practices among the big five banks of Canada.

Radio Western spoke to Michael King, professor of finance at the Ivey Business School, about the recent controversy.