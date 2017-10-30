The Undergrads Episode 5 – Molly Burke

Co-hosts Rita Rahmati and Amy O'Kruk are joined by Molly Burke in this week's episode of the Undergrads.

Burke's a motivational speaker and Youtuber who just happens to be blind. She spoke at The Walrus event Walrus Talks: Belonging at Western University just last week, joining a variety of speakers at including CFL player Jonathan Hood, novelist Heather O'Neill and Carol Todd.

Burke is an open book and talks candidly about her experiences going through a world that isn't built for people with disabilities like hers. To share her story with the world she runs a blog and posts vlogs on Youtube. She's a successful Youtuber with over 190,000 subscribers and over 8.3 million views.