The Undergrads Episode 4 — Jonathan Hood

On this week’s episode of the Undergrads, co-hosts Rita Rahmati and Amy O’Kruk (editor-in-chief of the Western Gazette) discuss the Walrus Foundation’s event Walrus Talks: Belonging.

Jonathan Hood, a former CFL player and motivational speaker, phones in to discuss his Walrus Talks speech. Passionate about mentoring youth and helping them find where they belong, Hood runs Ahead of the Game, a youth mentorship program designed to empower young people.

Hood has a special connection with Western, having been a former Mustangs varsity football player. Much more than just an athlete, Hood’s currently obtaining his PhD at Western University. He self-proclaiming bleeds purple.

Photo courtesy of Jonathan Hood http://www.jonathanhood.ca/