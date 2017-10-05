The Undergrads Episode 3 – Competitive video gaming with Jordan He

On this episode of the Undergrads, co-hosts Rita Rahmati and Nick Sokic sit down with Jordan He, a competitive video gamer and Western University student.

While He started out playing Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo at eight years old, he’s now taking his video gaming skills to the international stage. He’s competed in North American and international competitions playing the South Korean videogame CrossFire. Since CrossFire was released in 2007 it’s grossed over $6 billion and is one of the most popular video games in China.

This December, He’s leading a team of five to the Crossfire Stars 2017 Grand Finals competition in China. The grand prize is $400,000 and 12 teams with players from 80 countries will participate. Last year’s competition was watched my approximately one million people through a livestream and thousands of people live at the arena. He has his sights set high and hopes to improve from their fifth place finish at the last competition.

In addition to gaming, He talks about juggling his bubbling video game career with being an undergraduate economics student.