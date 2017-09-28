The Undergrads Episode 2 – Youth Health with Alice Yuan

On this week’s episode of the Undergrads, co-hosts Rita Rahmati and Vivian Cheng discuss health and fitness issues on the minds of university students.

They’re joined by Alice Yuan, a zumba instructor and student, to talk about fitness and healthy lifestyles while balancing the busy lifestyle of a student. Yuan became a zumba instructor after just two years and now teaches at the Western Student Recreation Centre.

The pros and cons of fad diets like the paleo and no-carb diets are discussed by the group, as well as the health harms of binge watching popular TV shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Game of Thrones.