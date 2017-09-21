The Undergrads Episode 1 – Jamie Corbett

In the first episode of the Undergrads’ 2017/18 season, co-hosts Rita Rahmati and Sabrina Fracassi sit down with former star of the app Vine, Jamie Corbett.

Corbett amassed 900 million plays on Vine and currently has over 440,000 followers on both his Instagram and Twitter pages.

The trio talks about the future of social media and their predictions on the longevity of various apps.

Corbett discusses his rapid rise to internet-fame and the fall of the app that made him recognizable by teenagers across North America. It was never his goal to become famous, so it came as a shock to him when things started to blow up after he posted a video of himself dancing to the nostalgic theme song of Friends.

Now a second-year media studies student at Western University, he continues to post short, humorous videos of himself on Instagram under the name “justjamiie.”