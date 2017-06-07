Post-Game London Majors Manager Roop Chanderdat

Post-Game London Majors Pitcher Murilo Gouvea



Tuesday night began as forecasted: crisp, mostly cloudy and 15 degrees Celsius at the time of the 7:36pm first pitch. With the threat of rain looming, fans filed into Labatt Memorial Park hoping that their Majors could extend their undefeated streak to start the season. Entering the game against the visiting Guelph Royals, originally postponed from May 19th, London stood tall with a 7-0 record atop the IBL. The Majors were starting Murilo Gouvea on the mound, while the Royals countered with Matt Vucovich, who is listed as a 1st baseman. Guelph came into London struggling to start their season with only one victory to speak of in seven games. The Majors were attempting to stick to the narrative of the season, by putting up large numbers on the scoreboard, and getting lights out pitching for 9 innings, all the while remaining blemish free. The game still must be played on the field and not on the stat sheets. To call yourself an athlete, means you compete putting your best foot forward, always trying to win. Players and teams take pride in the uniforms that they put on in every sport, so if London entertained the idea of taking the sputtering Royals lightly on Tuesday, they could see their winning streak come to an embarrassing end.

Murilo Gouvea made short work of the top of the order for Guelph in the 1st inning. The Majors’ starting pitcher struck out 2 of the batters he faced before his only mistake of hitting a batter, but no damage was suffered as the Royals were unable to capitalize. London’s 2nd baseman Chris McQueen tried to warm up the crowd at Labatt Memorial Park by putting on a one-man show performance, after reaching 1st base on a single, stealing 2nd, and then advancing to 3rd on a pass ball, only to be left stranded as the Majors bats failed to cash him in for the game’s first run.

London’s starter Gouvea mowed down every Guelph batter he faced in the 2nd, setting the table for the Majors to open up the floodgates. Once again, the mighty bats of the IBL’s most prolific offense, sat down without a whimper just as quickly as their opponents did. This game was rapidly becoming what is known as the trap game for London. The trap game is when a team that is heavily favoured to win as the Majors were, essentially underestimates the competitive nature of their adversaries, in this case the Royals, and it costs them an almost guaranteed victory.

In the 3rd inning, London’s lumber began to swat Vucovich all over the ballpark, loading the bases twice in the 3rd inning. IBL superstar, and London fan-favourite, Cleveland Brownlee, took center stage, by delivering although not in his typically hard-hitting fashion with a bloop single that produced 2 runs with the sacks juiced. Up 2-0, and the bases loaded again the Majors were threatening like the ominous clouds looming above the ballpark. The second bases loaded scenario would not, however, be fruitful for London, as they left every runner on the three bases stranded to end the 3rd inning leading 2-0.

A pitching duel through 4 innings, ensured no change in the lead. The Majors wasted a triple by Keith Kandel in the 5th and than again no action to speak of until the 6th inning. Guelph scored their first run in the top of the 6th, as Royals Matt Schmidt singled in Mike Hart to cut the lead in half, to 2-1. Suddenly the fans of the undefeated Majors were sweating in the cool air Tuesday evening. Murilo Gouvea was still in the game, despite putting runners on the corners. A moot point as Guelph would do nothing with the men in scoring position, ending their half of the 6th inning. Salt in the visitors wounds, as London would have runners on the corners and cashed at least one in on a sacrifice fly, making the score 3-1 in the bottom half.

At the top of the 7th inning, the scoreboard read 3 runs, on 6 hits, and 1 error for the Majors, while Guelph’s stat line read 1 run on 4 hits, committing 2 errors. Gouvea remained in the game, despite getting into a sticky situation that saw the Royals single twice, scoring one off of a RBI single by Mike Hart. London Manager Roop Chanderdat signaled to the bullpen, and even though Gouvea left the mound with a 3-2 lead, getting out of the serious trouble he was in only giving up one run, the writing was on the wall. The 7th inning would prove to be Gouvea’s last on the bump.

Todd Leavitt came on to begin the 8th inning and proceeded to shock the London crowd, giving up a run. Nobody knew what to think of what they were witnessing from the stands in the world’s oldest ballpark. Despite calls from the P.A. announcer to try and rally behind their Majors baseball team, the cheering fans roared loudly with a hint of nerves in their voices. All of a sudden, London was faced with the very real possibility that they can lose their first game of the season to the 2nd last place team in the IBL. In the bottom of the 8th, there was hope for the faithful on the edge of their seats in Labatt Memorial Park. The Majors for the 3rd time in the game, loaded the bases, with 0 outs. London took the lead off a less than dramatic fielder’s choice, 4-3. However with the bases once again loaded Majors’ slugger and designated hitter Cleveland Brownlee came to the dish, bat over his shoulder, licking his chops at the possibility of hitting a grand slam. A homer by Brownlee with the bases loaded, would surely crush the visions of the 1-6 visitors from Guelph one would assume, however he would subsequently strike out, ending the inning. There was no reason for the devoted fans to panic. London’s relief pitcher Todd Leavitt ended the game in the 9th inning unscathed. The final score for the crowd who braved the chilly temperatures right until the end, was 4-3 for their Majors.

London preserved their unbeaten season of 2017, as the Majors remain solo at the top of the mountain in the league at 8-0. Next on the schedule for London is a trip up the QEW to Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium in Hamilton against the 1-4 Cardinals. If the Majors wish to keep their perfect mark this season in tact, they had better not take Hamilton lightly, and storm into hostile territory ready to fight.