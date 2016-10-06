Uber has revolutionized the taxi service. The mobile app allows drivers to connect directly with customers and has fares that are far cheaper than regular taxis.

Uber operates in over 200 cities across the world and its business model has been adapted in other industries.

But the app’s popularity with consumers has brought its own issues. Uber's biggest hurdle in Canada is that their operations are contrary to local taxi bylaws.

London is no exception.

Since Uber began its operations in the Forest City in the summer of 2015, the London Taxi Association and some city councillors have opposed the company's operating model and apathetic approach to bylaw compliance. Recently, the LTA announced that they will not pay the annual taxi license fee to protest the fact that the government has not banned Uber despite the service being classified as illegal according to the London taxi bylaws.

This story explores Uber's operations in London and the issues surrounding it. Uber did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Opening clip is from CBC The National’s story Uber Court Battles in Canada.