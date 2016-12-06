Uber began operations in London in the summer of 2015.

After operating against the law for more than a year, it may soon become a dominate form of transportation in the Forest City.

On November 22, London City Council approved changes to taxi regulations which could lead to the legalization of Uber and other ride-sharing companies.

City staff are working on a draft bylaw that will be presented to the council for a final round of approvals. If the recent council debate on Uber is any indication, the new bylaw should pass. It would be in place by early 2017.

Radio Western spoke with two city councillors – Jesse Helmer and Josh Morgan. Helmer voted for the proposed bylaw changes, while Morgan voted against them. They explain the reasons behind their decisions, and provide a look into Uber’s future in London.