Two Forces Of Nature Collide In London

The narrative for Tuesday night’s cross-divisional matchup between London and Charlottetown at Budweiser Gardens for the home team, was supposed to be stay healthy, win their 18th in a row at home, and oh yeah, maybe set a record for most wins in a season along the way. The Lightning entered Tuesday basking in the glory of a fairly one-sided affair with their 401 rivals the Windsor Express 109-96 this past Sunday afternoon in Windsor. Meanwhile, the Island Storm, who currently reside 3rd in the Atlantic Division, are riding high after a reasonably successful week. Charlottetown won 2 of their last 3 including a huge defeat of the Atlantic Division leading Saint John Riptide. Both teams had their own agendas and motivation for winning this game, in the end it would be decided by who could exploit the other’s weakness in the closing moments if necessary. There is a very good reason to watch all 4 quarters of any basketball game on any level. The result at the end, may not indicate the way the game was played out. Keep that in mind.

During the beginning minutes of the opening quarter, it was a close game. London guard Kyle Johnson exploded out of the gates with a quick 9 points in the first 7 minutes of the quarter. London had an inside presence on nearly every play, that is when they were not knocking down 3 pointers. The Lightning stormed out to a commanding 34-22 1st quarter lead. It was premature to believe that the Island Storm would not be able to solve the obvious mismatches down in the blocks, that London was purposely exploiting and benefiting from.

The Lightning continued to benefit in the 2nd quarter, as Kyle Johnson continued to torch Charlottetown, having piled up 13 points and 3 rebounds midway through the quarter. If you were part of the excited crowd at Budweiser Gardens in London, or were taking in the game via some form of social media, you would have assumed that the Lightning were going to cruise to their 18th win in a row at home and more importantly, set the new NBL CANADA record for most wins in a season with their 34th win of the regular season. Not so fast. Enter Al Richter of the Island Storm. The Charlottetown forward at one point in the 2nd quarter, was a perfect 5 out of 5, with all 5 baskets being 3 point shots. Richter’s quick 15 points made the contest between two forces of Mother Nature, very close and too interesting for the home-town London squad. Each side was fueled by 13 points off of turnovers as the defensive intensity was definitely a point of emphasis to attempt to create some breathing room between themselves on the scoreboard. London held a slim lead 58-51 at halftime, due mostly to contributions from Kyle Johnson and Royce White, 13 points and 12 points respectively.

The 2nd half began the same way that the 1st half ended. The Lightning were dominate inside while the Island Storm were riding the blazing hot coat-tails of Al Richter’s 3 point shooting. For most of the duration of the 3rd quarter, the team from Charlottetown was unable to slow down London’s power forward Royce White. The 6’8’ White was working on a double double, pouring in 25 points and grabbing 8 rebounds after 3 quarters of action. In fact, his 8 rebounds were adding to an already decided advantage for the Lightning in the rebounding department 46-35. London Head Coach Kyle Julius was the only man in the building who could slow down the domination by his power forward. White was forced to sit after earning his 4th foul with 5 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

The Lightning held an 91-83 lead at the start of the 4th and inevitably final frame of this increasingly exciting game. Neither team wanting to back down or give up fighting, literally. Once again the home side was involved in some pushing, shoving, and trash-talking. Back to back 3 pointers by London’s Marvin Williams helped to restore the Lightning’s double digit lead, which had been missing since the first quarter. The Island Storm made some 3 pointers and played the foul game in the closing moments of the game, perhaps making London fans too nervous for their liking, but eventually Charlottetown was unable to defeat the Lightning, falling 123-117. The game was ugly and London Head Coach Kyle Julius was very disappointed in his team’s performance, despite the win.

The Lightning indeed set the league record for most wins in a season with 34 and earned their 18th win in a row at home in the same night. The record setting victory may have come at a very mistimed cost due to an injury to London forward Ryan Anderson. Anderson’s knee buckled without contact as he was on defense waiting for game action to resume from a break. In the post game interview, Coach Julius was uncertain of what Anderson’s injury was or when he would be able to return to on court action, but the coach said the injury was bad. The Lightning now have one game left in their season on Sunday against the Orangeville A’s in London at the Budweiser Gardens. London will be looking to avoid any further serious injuries and integrate new players as well as those players returning from various injuries in their quest for the ultimate prize, the NBL Canada Championship.