Twins Top Jays In Player's Weekend Opener

The inaugural MLB Player’s Weekend kicked off on Friday night for the Toronto Blue Jays as they welcomed the Minnesota Twins to an open-roofed Rogers Centre. The Jays are coming off a road trip which saw them get swept by the defending World Series Champs Chicago Cubs and drop two of three against division rival Tampa Bay. The Twins came into Friday in the heart of the AL Wild Card race, holding a half-game lead over Kansas City for the second spot. They looked to get back into the win column after losing two in a row and three of five games against the White Sox. Minnesota sent 44-year-old veteran Bartolo Colon (5-10, 6.66 ERA) to the mound while the Jays countered with their lefty J.A Happ (6-9, 3.90 ERA). Friday also marked the start of the first MLB Players Weekend, where players around the league sport unique jerseys featuring their nickname on the back in hopes of showing a more candid side of the athletes.

The teams traded base runners over the first two innings, but none crossed the plate until the top of the third when Twins’ Byron Buxton laid down a perfect bunt along the first base line with runners on the corners to score the opening run of the game. That was followed by a bases clearing double from Jorge Polanco to give the Twins a 3-0 lead. The Jays would respond in their half of the inning with All-Star Justin Smoak adding to his career season with his 35th home run—a Blue Jays franchise record by a switch hitter. That was followed by another hard-hit ball by Jose Bautista which got the fans on their feet but fell short at the warning track, keeping it a 3-1 game.

The Jays looked like they were going to crawl back into the game in 4th with runners on 2nd and third and only one out, but the veteran Bartolo Colon handled the pressure and pitched his way out of the jam forcing a shallow pop fly and a groundout, stranding two runners in scoring position. The Twins lead off the 4th and 5th innings with extra base hits courtesy of Mitch Garver and Joe Mauer with a triple and double, respectively. Garver was brought home on a sac fly from Max Kepler while Mauer was advanced to third (and eventually home) courtesy of Byron Buxton’s second bunt single on the night. Happ pitched a scoreless 6th inning which marked the end of his night that saw him give up 5 earned runs on 8 hits while striking out 7 and walking 1.

Colon continued pitching into the seventh inning recording two outs before handing it over to the bullpen in line for the win after giving up 1 run over 9 hits and a walk thru 6.2 innings. The solid outing by Big Sexy was all the Twins needed as their bullpen only allowed 1 hit en route to a 6-1 victory in the series opener.

The Jays will look to make a quick turn around with Marco Estrada (5-8, 5.07 ERA) on the mound Saturday afternoon facing Dillon Gee (1-0, 2.84 ERA) for the Twins.