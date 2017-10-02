Thousands attend "Fake Homecoming" party

Thousands of students took over Broughdale Avenue Saturday, blocking off the street and prompting 33 calls to emergency services.

"FOCO", or Fake Homecoming, drew 11,000 people, according to the London Police Service – that's 1,000 more than last year.

Students partied, but they were also protesting. Last year, Western's administration moved Homecoming celebrations to mid-October. Students took exception to that, and set up Facebook event pages that encouraged other students to come out.

Both the Western administration and the London Police Service cautioned students about attending the party. Students received an email from Western President Amit Chakma, an email students said only added fuel to the fire.

