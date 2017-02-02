Team Tobi has won the University Students’ Council presidential election after a long, difficult two-week campaign.

Tobi Solebo and his vice-president candidate partner Landon Tulk ran a campaign of charisma. Their lack of USC experience was barely a factor as they inspired students across campus to vote for them.

And what a victory it was – Team Tobi received over 4,000 votes, about 1,000 more than second-place Team DiBrina. Third-place Team Jan/Mohammad received just over 1,000 votes.

But there’s wasn’t the only victory of the night. The campaign saw increased engagement and interest in the student government. That was reflected in the voter turnout. Over 9,000 students voted in the election – an increase of four per cent compared to last year.

