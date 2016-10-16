Student council petitions for Fall Reading Week

Fall Reading Week Petition



The Faculty of Health Sciences Student Council started a petition Thursday for a fall reading week at Western that has already collected more than 5000 signatures.

FHSSC Director of the Dream Team Bianca Ziegler spoke with CHRW on how this initiative got started and how passionate the Council is about this issue.

The petition can be found on change.org or on the Faculty of Health Sciences Student Council Facebook page.



https://www.change.org/p/dr-amit-chakma-support-a-uwo-fall-reading-week?recruiter=610130699&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=autopublish&utm_term=des-lg-no_src-reason_msg

https://www.facebook.com/fhssc/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf