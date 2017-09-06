Stangs Win In Overtime Tuesday Morning

Mustangs Head Coach Greg Marshall On-Air

Monday night the OUA Marquee Matchup in Week #2 was the Western Mustangs football team hosting the Guelph Gryphons at TD Stadium, set for a 7:00pm kickoff. The Mustangs demolished the York Lions 66-3 on the road, while the Gryphons lost at home to the Ottawa Gee Gees 24-21 in double overtime. The evening started off with a bang, several of them, as a lightning storm roared through Southwestern Ontario forcing a 2+ hour delay to the game. Close to 9:20pm the ball was kicked, as thousands of would be attendees dwindled down to the hundreds of die-hard supporters in the wet stands. The saying ‘good things come to those who wait’ couldn’t of rang more true for those who stayed Labour Day evening, they arguably witnessed one of the most entertaining Canadian football games in recent years. Such an evenly matched battle, that the game needed overtime with Western prevailing 41-34 after midnight, as the game spilled into Tuesday morning.

As you could imagine with players having to wait over 120 minutes indoors, the game started a little choppy for both teams in the 1st quarter of play. Western had their first drive of the game after receiving the opening kickoff stall in the Guelph redzone, after taking 2:37 off the clock on 9 plays. The Mustangs still got points with the Woodbridge, Ontario Kicker Marc Liegghio making a 25-yard Field Goal to give the home side an early 3-0 lead. However after that drive, Greg Marshall’s team offensively struggled for the majority of the first half and failed to find some flow to their game. The Gryphons on the other hand started to gain ground as the game wore on into the night, having Mississauga, Ontario Kicker Gabriel Ferraro make a 21-yard Field Goal to tie the game 3-3 with 2:28 left in the 1st quarter.

Guelph continued their momentum just 1:27 into the 2nd quarter, as Gabriel Ferraro nailed a 42-yard Field Goal to give the visiting team their first taste of the lead 6-3. Just 3:19 later, after recovering not one, but two fumbles, the Gryphons grabbed the first major of the contest with Quarterback James Roberts finding the Montreal, Quebec rookie Wide Receiver Zeph Fraser for a 4-yard Touchdown to make a 13-3 score. A couple minutes later, Ferraro grabbed his third Field Goal of the evening, his longest of the game as well at 46 yards, to make it 16 straight points for Guelph. Western threatened to obtain their first major in front of their home crowd with a 1st and Goal situation from the 4-yard line, but a great defensive stand by Guelph forced the Mustangs to settle for a 9-yard Field Goal from Liegghio with 25 seconds left in the first half. As most people in the Forest City headed off to bed ending their long weekend, Western and Guelph headed off to the locker rooms for halftime with a 16-6 score.

Halftime is about adjustments, Western clearly made them, as much as the 2nd quarter was Guelph’s, the Mustangs owned the 3rd quarter of play with 18 unanswered points. Western’s Quarterback Christ Merchant led the team in rushing yards in the first half of action with 67 yards, compared to Runningback Alex Taylor who had 26 yards. He continued to use his feet instead of his arm and it started to generate points on the board, completing a 4-play 40-yard drive, grabbing a 6-yard Touchdown on a play action run 2:49 into the second half. This was the first major of the night for the Mustangs (which was approaching 11:00pm local time) and put the score at 16-13. Merchant went back to work with the score 16-15 following a Guelph Safety, completing the 13 point comeback by capping off a 7-play 69-yard drive with a 14-yard run for his second rushing Touchdown of the game to make it 22-16. The Gryphons forfeited another two points via a Safety with 4:11 left in the 3rd quarter to make it 24-16, completing a miserable frame by the visiting team.

Things got wild in the 4th quarter, with Guelph offensively firing back up and putting the pressure back on the home team with back to back majors. Quarterback James Roberts led his team 93 yards down the turf at TD Stadium on 7 plays and hooked up with Zeph Fraser for a second time for a 21-yard Touchdown toss. The Gryphons went for the 2-point conversion, having Roberts nail Kian Schaffer-Baker with a pass to successfully tie the game 24-24. Less than two minutes later on a 2nd and 1 situation, Johnny Augustine made it through the line of scrimmage and found an open field, sprinting 81 yards for another Touchdown to give Guelph the lead back 31-24. As the final quarter continued, Liegghio (36-yard) and Ferraro (42-yard) exchanged Field Goals to bring the score to 34-27. However, 1:22 after the Ferraro Field Goal the Mustangs marched right into the Gryphons’ redzone and would tie the game up. With 5:29 left in the last quarter. Wide Receiver Malik Besseghieur caught his second Touchdown of the season, from 4 yards out thanks to the arm of Chris Merchant to make it 34-34. Go figure, a game that was approaching midnight couldn’t be solved in regulation time and Guelph would see overtime for a second straight week of action.

With a full moon visible in the London night sky, it was officially a Tuesday Morning football game as overtime started well after midnight. Western started off with their offence on the Guelph 35-yard line, taking 9 plays, Quarterback Stevenson Bone would use a QB sneak to grab a 1-yard Touchdown for a 41-34 lead in overtime. Putting the world of pressure on the Gryphons, as James Roberts started his offence at the Western 35-yard line, needing 7 points in order to force double-overtime for a second straight week. On the very first offensive play Mustangs Jimmy Hawley sacked James Roberts injuring the Guelph Quarterback forcing the backup from Maple Ridge, BC Theodore Landers to enter the game around 12:25am in the morning. On his very first play, his receiver ran offside, a bad snap had the ball come loose for a split second and Landers was crunched to the ground, creating a 3 and long situation after Western declined the penalty. The next play, Landers threw incomplete pass while being hit, concluding OT and the game, giving Western the 41-34 victory.

The Western Mustangs improve to 2-0, while winning their 10th straight home opener, outscoring their opponents 586-137 over those contests. As for the Guelph Gryphons, crushing heartbreak, two straight overtime losses to start the season to drop to 0-2 in the 2017. James Roberts had a great performance completing 20 of 28 passes for 286 yards and 2 Touchdowns before being injured when it mattered most in overtime. While Chris Merchant despite throwing an interception, had an even better game throwing 27 of 41 passing for 378 yards and 1 Touchdown, while rushing for another 92 yards for 2 Touchdowns. Both teams have very little rest before their next battles on Saturday, Guelph will take on another 0-2 team next week in the Windsor Lancers at home and Western goes on the road to take on a fellow 2-0 team in the McMaster Marauders.

That game will be broadcasted here on Radio Western, tune in this Saturday at 12:50pm, as we set you up for the 1:00pm kickoff from Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton, Ontario.

