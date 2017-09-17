Stangs Stamp Lancers: By The Numbers

Mustangs QB Stevenson Bone

Mustangs S Jesse McNair

Mustangs DE Jake Karroum

Mustangs K/P Marc Liegghio

Lancers QB Ben Bergamin



The Western Mustangs (3-0) went down the 401 close to the U.S. border to take on the Windsor Lancers (0-3) at Alumni Field Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs beat the Lancers at home last year by a score of 78-6 at TD Stadium and although the beating wouldn’t be as severe, Western still triumphed 59-7 to improve to 4-0. Sometimes numbers don’t tell the truth, but Saturday they sure did, take a gander:

0 – The amount of snaps Windsor Lancers starting QB Ben Bergamin had taken as a starter in the OUA. The transfer from Western had appeared in 2 games off the bench last year in a purple and white uniform ironically against Windsor and Waterloo. With the Lancers already down two pivots in Colton Allen and Sam Girard after Week #3 and the Central High School product of London, Ontario eligible to play in Week #4, it was a no brainer for the Lancers Coaching Staff. Ben finished the day 9/27 passing for 92 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions thrown in his respectable starting debut against his former nationally ranked team.

1 – Is the loneliest number and most Canadian football play ever…the rouge. Western K/P Marc Liegghio punted a total of 7 times on the day, his third early in the 2nd quarter from the Windsor 52-yard line, traveled 57 yards and the Lancers, despite a great effort, couldn’t get the pigskin out of their end zone to concede a single point to make it 13-0 Mustangs.



2 – Marc Liegghio also made two field goals in the win that put bookends on the contest; making a 12-yard field goal 3:06 into the game to make it 3-0 and another one from 22 yards out with 55 seconds left in the game to make it 59-7. QB Stevenson Bone grabbed 2 rushing touchdowns, his 3rd and 4th rushing TD’s of 2017, with a total of 12 rushing yards so far. RB Cedric Joseph was the Radio Western Player of the Game with a total of 125 yards (80 rushing + 45 receiving) and had a 2 TD performance as a result (15-yard TD catch + 1-yard TD run).

4 – The Mustangs are now 4-0 on the season, with only 2 other undefeated teams left in the OUA. The number of undefeated teams will get smaller with the 4-0 Waterloo Warriors hosting the 3-0 Laurier Golden Hawks next Saturday from Warrior Field. Western will get to host the 0-3 Queens Gaels Saturday night at 7pm for Blackout from TD Stadium.

5 – After losing 81-10 on the road in the previous week of action to Guelph, Windsor refused to allow that kind of score to take place in front of their fans. One way of slowing down the Western onslaught was field positioning, as a result the Lancers conceded 5 safeties. 4 of which K/P Clark Green jogged through the back of his own end zone. Western starting QB Chris Merchant had a solid day throwing 20/30 for 324 yards, throwing 1 TD and running for 1 TD as well. However, he did throw 1 interception, that’s now 5 in 2017, giving him 50/50 ratio in TD/INT with 5 each through Week #4.



7 – The points Windsor was able to put on the board for their amazing crowd in attendance at Alumni Field Saturday afternoon parlayed with gorgeous weather. Lancers RB Marcus Kenter rumbled in for a 3-yard TD, capping off a 9-play 85-yard drive with 3:15 left in the 4th quarter, as the Junior from Windsor, Ontario first touchdown of the season made the score 56-7. Unfortunately for Windsor it was probably the lone solid drive of the ballgame for the home team, far too little, far too late.

10.5 – Windsor S Matt Gayer led all players in tackles on the day with 10.5, now with a total of 31 on the season so far to lead the Lancers defense. The Leamington, Ontario native also grabbed his second interception of the season, the lone one featured in the contest. If it wasn't for the big performance of the safety, more points would have resulted on the board for the Mustangs.

12 – The Chatham, Ontario punter from Concordia University came into the game averaging 39.3 yards per punt, with 903 yards on his first 23 of the year. Clark Green punted 12 times in beautiful conditions (in a game that had a total of 19 punts) tallying 502 yards for a 41.8 yard average per punt. Western has been relentless this season in acquiring points on Special Teams, Lancers did a good job in this department.



54 – The Calgary, Alberta QB Chris Merchant already had 123 yards rushing and 2 TDs before Saturday. With 7:13 left in the 3rd quarter the University of Buffalo transfer scampered 54 yards for the touchdown, with the assistants of great blocking for the biggest play of the game to make it 49-0. Going into Week #5 his 213 rushing yards is good for 3rd on the team, just 4 yards behind RB Cedric Joseph.

98 – Western FB David Mackie came into the game with 67 yards on 5 catches in 2017, he led all players on the field in receiving yards Saturday with 98 yards on 6 grabs. The Jackson’s Point, Ontario native is a legit threat and tough to bring down, with 165 yards caught so far, his first TD of the season can’t be too far behind.

137 – That's the unbelievable point differential after just 4 games by Western, as the Mustangs have now produced 195 points through Week #4 to lead the OUA, while giving up the 3rd fewest points with 58 (McMaster and Laurier have played one less game). Halfway through the 2017 OUA season the Mustangs have pumped out more points than Toronto, York, Windsor or Waterloo did in the entire 2016 season.



693 – Western RB Yannick Harou’s last rushing TD came against McMaster in the 2015 regular season on October 24th 2015 in a 46-24 Western victory. 693 days later, his 3-yard rushing TD in the 3rd quarter made it 42-0, meaningless to the score, but a world of importance to a player who didn’t suit up in 2016. Hopefully this is just the start of great things for the 2012 OUA Rookie of the Year, who has already proven dominance once in the league.

5057 - It’s been 5057 days (13 years, 10 months, 22 days) and counting since the Windsor Lancers last win over the Western Mustangs in Football. You have to go all the way back to the playoffs in 2003, where the Lancers beat Western in London, Ontario 21-18. Western is now 53-9-1 all-time versus Windsor, 10-0 in the last 10 encounters. In the 38 years Radio Western has been broadcasting Mustangs football, the Lancers have 2 wins (Regular Season 2002 + Playoffs 2003).

Spirit Points - As cheesy or obvious as it may seem, the Lancer fans deserved more. It’s never fun to watch your school/team lose by 52 points, but the crowd at Alumni Field Saturday was incredible. What was even more astonishing was how many stuck around and made noise in the 2nd half of action, despite being down 33-0 going into the 3rd quarter. It was the type of environment that you can only hope continues throughout all the sports this year in the OUA.