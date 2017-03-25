Windsor Goalie DiPietro Post-Game

On Friday, March 24, the OHL Western Conference Quarter-Finals kicked off with the Windsor Spitfires making the short trip to London to take on the Knights at Budweiser Gardens. To call this the marquee first-round matchup would be an understatement, with the two squads splitting the six game season series right down the middle with three wins apiece. Windsor came in as the 5th seed in the regular season while London represents the 4th seed—arguably the best matchup as far as seeding is concerned. But both teams came in with something to prove with the Knights trying to maintain their name as the dominant force in the CHL and the Spitfires aiming to prove their worth as Memorial Cup hosts.

The Spitfires stumbled out of the gate early on with Canadiens’ first-rounder Mikhail Sergachev picking up a double-minor for high-sticking a mere minute and a half into the game. The Knights’ dominant power play wasted no time getting the scoring started with Canucks draft pick Olli Juolevi taking the puck coast-to-coast and sniping a perfect snap shot over the glove hand of Spitfires goaltender Michael DiPietro. The Spitfires managed to survive the rest of the tough period to end the opening frame trailing 1-0.

After being heavily outshot in the first period, the Spitfires found their game early on in the second with a goal from Jeremiah Addison, who beat Knights tender Tyler Parsons on a gift of a rebound. The Knights responded just a few minutes later with a wraparound goal from Victor Mete to put the home team up once again. However, the Knights started getting lazy, racking up two minor penalties in the span of five minutes. The Spitfires power play finally got on the board on their fourth attempt of the game with Aaron Luchuk firing one past Parsons on the doorstep to tie the game yet again. A period which was controlled by the Spitfires saw them heavily outshoot the Knights 17-11, but the score remained tied at 2.

The third period opened in very similar fashion to the second, with Aaron Luchuk potting his second goal on the night just a minute and a half into the final frame. That goal seemed to crush the psyche of the Knights for most the third which saw them take three more minor penalties. The Spits were unable to capitalize on any of the opportunities, which opened the door for London. After consecutive shifts in the Spitfires end in the final five minutes of the game, Tampa Bay Lightning pick Mitchell Stephens poked one over the goal line with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. The first game of the opening series is heading to overtime.

The energy in Budweiser Gardens was a healthy mix of excitement and unease as the puck dropped for the overtime session. The bonus frame saw lots of physical play, but the referees elected to keep the whistles in their pockets and let the kids play. The Knights controlled much of the play in overtime with three grade-A scoring chances which were foiled by near misses or grand larceny from DiPietro. The Spitfires bent, but did not break, which proved to be the difference as Jerimiah Addison ripped a shot off a faceoff in the Knights end which fooled Tyler Parsons and tickled the twine—ending the long battle with the Spitfires emerging victorious.

After being nearly tripled in shots in the opening frame, the Spitfires took control of this contest and ended up outshooting, and outplaying the Knights. This was the first of what we hope to be many entertaining games of this first-round series, with game 2 being played at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday March 26th. The Knights will be looking to even the series up as the Spitfires will aim to bury the perennial contenders 2-0 on the road.