The Sunday of the Victoria Day weekend saw round-robin action continue in Windsor with the Seattle Thunderbirds squaring off against the host Spitfires. The Spits were well-rested after enjoying an off-day following their dramatic opening-night win against the Saint John Sea Dogs. The T-birds stumbled out of the gates in their first game against Erie suffering a 4-2 loss in a lackluster performance. With the Windsor faithful against them, the Thunderbirds were definitely looking for a bounce-back performance.

The Thunderbirds came out with a much stronger first shift compared to their previous game, forcing Spits’ tender Michael DiPietro to pull one off the goal-line in the opening seconds of the game. Windsor responded with a couple of solid shifts of their own before Blackhawks prospect Graham Knott opened the scoring after a slick feed from Sens prospect Logan Brown. As the opening goal was being announced at the WFCU Centre, the Spits potted another goal courtesy of Ducks prospect Julius Nattinen. The Spits were up 2-0 with two goals in 21 seconds—but they were far from done. Interrupting the PA announcer yet again, the Spits scored their third goal just 17 seconds after their second thanks to Logan Brown picking up his second point on the night—chasing Seattle’s starting goalie Carl Stankowski. The Windsor Spitfires tied a Memorial Cup record held by the 1978 New West Minster Bruins for the fastest 3 goals scored (38 seconds). The T-Birds conceded 3 goals, 10 shots against, a minor penalty, and almost 12 minutes of playing time before they were able to register their first shot on goal. The Windsor faithful gave their squad a standing ovation to end the period to congratulate a near-perfect opening frame.

With Windsor sitting pretty with a 3-0 lead after the first, Seattle seemed to settle down in the second frame as they generated some good scoring opportunities. Their increased effort lead to the Spits taking 3 minor penalties. The T-birds, however, discovered the hard way why Windsor had the #1 penalty kill in the OHL during the regular season as they killed off all the powerplays—including a lengthy 2-man advantage which saw Windsor penalty killers sprawled out all over the ice to break up opportunities. Seattle’s persistence did eventually pay off with a goal from Blue Jackets prospect Keegan Kolesar. T-birds star Matthew Barzal picked up his second point of the tournament on the play with an assist on Kolesar’s goal. Unphased by the goal against, the Spitfires came charging right back with a great individual effort from New York Rangers prospect Sean Day who got off a great scoring chance on the rush but left the game with an apparent upper-body injury after taking a teammate’s knee to the back of the head on the play. Down a key defenseman, the Spits rallied and scored their fourth goal of the game on the powerplay with Julius Nattinen’s second tally on the night. Windsor regained their 3 goal lead and went into the second intermission sitting pretty yet again despite being outshot 13-10 in the period.

The third frame saw much of the same as the first two from the Spits: pure domination. Sean Day returned and appeared no worse for wear picking up an assist on a goal scored by Jeremiah Addison. Jeremy Bracco also picked up his second goal of the tournament in third period as an insurance marker. It is normally much harder to score a touchdown against a Seattle sports team, but the Spits did on Sunday night dominating 7-1

It was evident that Windsor took the near-evaporation of their three-goal lead against the Sea Dogs to heart as they did not take their foot off the throats of the T-birds. The same intensity, speed, and execution as was seen in the first two periods was very much apparent en route to a 7-1 final. The Spits will look to go 3-0 in round robin play with a matchup against fellow OHL franchise the Erie Otters on Wednesday night. The Thunderbirds will look to use their off-day on Monday to lick their wounds and regroup in hopes to avoid going 0-3 in round robin play against the Sea Dogs on Tuesday night. Ironically enough, the only team to win a Memorial Cup after losing their first two games were the 2009 Windsor Spitfires.