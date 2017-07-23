1 on 1 with London Majors Chris McQueen

Majors Shortstop Keith Kandel on Chris McQueen

Majors Manager Roop Chanderdat on Chris McQueen











Over the years the London Majors have become a consistent contender for the IBL championship. A large part of the Majors success has been that of the defense on the infield, since the summer of 2015, Chris McQueen, a Brantford native who grew up in the forest city, has been protecting the right side of the infield and helping the Majors' lineup grow with his knowledge of the game.

The versatile McQueen is now a staple of the club on the infield and batting at the top of the order, makes teams question how to handle him. Between McQueen's speed, bunting skills and great eye at the plate, teams are breaking at will. Even if a 3rd baseman or 1st baseman do get to the well-placed bunt McQueen's speed helps him get on base. After getting on base with his speed that's where the fun starts for McQueen and the London fans, as his specialty on offence is stealing bases, at the time of this article he had 12 stolen bases which was second in the entire IBL.

Due to Chris's immense knowledge of the game, on July 14th 2017 he had his 100th hit in his 100th game in the IBL, along with hitting knowledge he knows how to read the pitch as he is fourth in walks with 19. Over the past 3 seasons Chris has gone from 63 plate appearances in his first full season to already having 90 appearances this season and a productive rate at .330 and 14 RBIs. Not only has McQueen been productive at the plate but on the field by saving the team runs with a tremendous vertical jump and a range that is comparable to that of Billy Hamilton of the Cincinnati Reds.

Not only is Chris a top player for the Majors, but on his time off McQueen finds himself early in the mornings out in the bushes trading his baseball bat for his crossbow. Every player has their way of enjoying their time off and getting some time to relax, Chris does his early in the day. As a great ball player and hunter, you can see Chris rocking his passion for the diamond and hunting on his full sleeve tattoo on his left arm. As a young boy, Chris grew up with his younger brother Cohen, who is currently a baseball player for the London Tecumseh Mosquitoes, and one of Chris' biggest inspirations when playing. Growing up playing hockey until he was 18, and of course excelling with crossbow as stated earlier, playing baseball always maintained priority no matter the squad. To list a few, as a child Chris played for London Tecumseh, London Badgers, and the St. Clair College Saints. The twenty-three year old also spends his off-seasons teaching his skills at Fanshawe College as an Associate Coach.

His passion for baseball goes farther than taking swing at a ball or fielding one at beautiful Labatt Memorial Park. On Canada Day, after a torrential rainstorm threatened to cancel the annual game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, Chris and his teammates were seen with leaf blowers and rakes working to have the game played, he is truly a team player that loves the game. Chris also has a big heart, he loves the game and appreciates the fans, he always stays to make sure every supporter leaves with a smile.