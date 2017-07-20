Sound of Science Episode 3: Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

Computer science and artificial intelligence are taking over many facets of our life and revolutionizing the way we live. Its role in scientific research is imperative to analyze huge sets of data no human researcher could examine in their lifetime. Join us in this episode as we learn about how two professors in Biology and Computer Science use this invaluable tool to make great discoveries and how they see AI shaping our future.

Interested in learning more? Visit Dr. Kathleen Hill's website and Dr. Mark Daley's website to read about their research in greater detail.

Hosted by Mike Ge. Interviews by Max Soltysiak and Mike Ge.

Research review by Andrey Petropavloskiy.

Note: This post has been updated as part of a correction. Dr. Mark Daley's research contributed to the concussion blood test, and not the HIV vaccine. Radio Western regrets the error.