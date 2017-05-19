Sound of Science Episode 2: The Student Perspective

The school year is over and we are excited to be releasing our second episode of the Sound of Science, which features leading undergraduate researchers, Maham Bushra and Andrew Poon, and Co-Chair Kathleen Walsh from the Western Student Research Conference. They join us to share their unique perspectives on research at the university, and how the conference was founded and grew to what it is today.

Listen online or tune in to hear from these talented students and perhaps learn a few tips and tricks along the way!

--

Students interested in learning more about the WSRC or who would like to get involved may visit their website.

Hosted by Mike Ge and Max Soltysiak.

Research review by Andrey Petropavloskiy.