The off-day between the semi-finals and the championship game at the 99th Memorial Cup treated fans of all ages to an intergenerational game of shinny with the CHL Alumni Game. Many Memorial Cup winners and competitors from years past strapped on the pads again and duked it out in a light-hearted affair.

There was nobody on the ice who the WFCU crowd did not loudly applaud during the pre-game ceremonies, which set up an entertaining affair. Current NHL players who participated include Senators’ Matt Puempel, Devils’ Adam Henrique and Taylor Hall, newly-retired Steve Ott, Sabres’ Mike Weber and Cal O’Reilly, Maple Leafs’ Matt Martin, Blue Jackets’ Kerby Rychel, Oilers’ Zack Kassian, Hurricanes’ Jeff Skinner, and Islanders’ Josh Bailey; all players who participated in high-profile CHL games for the teams in Windsor and the surrounding area. Former Spitfires Ed Jovanovksi and Adam Graves headlined an older generation of participants which also included former-NHLers Scott Walker, Steve Staios, Colby Armstrong, Michael Leighton, Todd Warriner and Spits owner and president Bob Boughner. The remaining participants were made up Spitfires who were a part of the back-to-back Mem Cup wins or other former-Memorial Cup participants.

All participants of the game are very fond of the Windsor area most keep in touch year-round. A handful of players have houses in the area and continue to visit and give back to the community. A consensus amongst all participants of the Alumni Game is that the 99th Memorial Cup could not have been hosted by a better city in Windsor, and are all excited for the electrifying atmosphere that will be seen on Championship Sunday.

For the stars like Hall, Henrique and Kassian--all members of the 2010 championship team-- it was a humbling experience to come back to where their now-thriving careers began. For the older players in Ed Jovanovski and Adam Graves, they return as legends in Windsor who give a great presence in an already great tournament. It was intriguing to watch how so many players who are all over the world in a multitude of hockey and non-hockey related fields all came back to remember their own formative years when they were superstars in a hockey-mad town.

As for the game, Team White beat Team Red 13-11.