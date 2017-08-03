Post-Game Majors Roop Chanderdat

Momentum, particularly in a forward direction, is usually what teams strive to have heading into their post seasons. For the London Majors however, were it not for winning 13 in a row to start the 2017 campaign, momentum was something that had escaped them consistently for most of the season. The Majors limped into the playoffs, losing 4 of their last 10 games, including the last game of the season to the Brantford Red Sox. Need we all be reminded of the 8 game losing streak a few weeks before the season ended? One might say that 8 losses in a row is also momentum, albeit in the wrong direction. London needed to make a statement in Game #1 of their 2017 playoffs versus the Burlington Herd at Labatt Memorial Park. The Majors had a duty to their fans and themselves to prove that the start of the season was no fluke, but the end of it was. Out with the old, in with the new, the standings are now fresh, and everyone has the same record as of Wednesday night. 0’s across the board, throwing out ERA’s and RBI totals, it’s Game #1 of the playoffs, get it done by any means necessary. Ugly and boring tend to win far more playoff games than cute and talented, London needed a win, period.

Luis Sanchez, the Majors ace, took to the mound as their starter for Game #1. Even though in the playoffs, the only statistics that matter are the ones from the night and the rest of the series, Sanchez still had an impressive regular season. In 10 starts, Sanchez posted a 7-3 record, and modest 3.12 ERA, while Burlington named Christian Hauck, 2-2 in 13 appearances on the mound as a starter and reliever, to get the start for the visitors. London’s Manager Roop Chanderdat said in post-game comments that his team needs to manufacture runs, that they are not going to win by just hitting the long ball. Enter leadoff hitter and prototypical playoff player, Chris McQueen. McQueen began the game as if it were business as usual for him, with a single that he had to leg out to reach base. In less time than it takes to inhale the delicious popcorn from the concession stands at Labatt Memorial Park, McQueen stole 2nd, and was advanced to 3rd on a Byron Reichstein groundout. If ever there could be a perfect start for the Majors, Chris McQueen at 3rd base, put his team in position for one, never a player to shy away from the spotlight and big moments, up stepped DH Cleveland Brownlee for London. Brownlee cashed in McQueen from 3rd, giving himself an RBI, and the Majors a 1-0 lead, but not in the typical Brownlee fashion, as he outran a throw to 1st that was initially bobbled, before it was picked up and desperately fired to 1st. This is how teams generate offense in the playoffs, by manufacturing runs. If it seems like a direct quote from London’s Manager Roop Chanderdat, it is. More importantly, the quote reflects how important it is for a Manager to have a finger on the pulse of his team, knowing what adjustments need to be made, if any, particularly in playoff baseball, as Chanderdat has such knowledge, along with a tremendous amount of trust and belief in his players. The 1st inning assault on Burlington was not over, however, as a LeJon Baker walk loaded the bases for Kyle Gormandy. Now it was time for the Majors to strike while the iron was hot. Bases loaded, already scored 1 run, and it is still the 1st inning. Gormandy was unable to drive home any runs as he grounded out to end the inning, as London led the Herd 1-0 after 1 inning.

One of the most important relationships in sports, is the connection between a pitcher and the catcher, both have to be on the same page and figure out between the two of them. What is working and what is not, as an enormous amount of trust must exist between each player. The catcher has to see how the game is flowing and balance that with how the strike zone is being called by the umpires. The pitcher must suppress his ego, and trust that his favorite pitch, may not be what his catcher feels is the right pitch for the game at hand. Wednesday evening, in Game #1, for the better part of 9 innings, starter Luis Sanchez, and catcher Mike Ambrose, displayed how to have the perfect working relationship. 3 up and 3 down, was the theme for both teams for the entire night. 1 hit between the teams in the 6th and 7th innings, indicated to those in attendance, that this was going to be a pitching duel of the ages. To the naked eye, however, there was a difference in the two pitching performances. The Majors managed to score only 1 run off of 5 hits, as blown opportunity with the bases loaded in the 1st inning, should have come back to haunt London. Burlington’s problem was that they could barely scratch the Teflon Armour of starter Luis Sanchez. The Herd’s starter Christian Hauck, was impressive in his own right on the mound, but it was more a case of the Majors failing to capitalize on their chances. Sanchez gave Burlington very little in the way of chances, and when he did make a mistake, the defense behind him was right there making spectacular plays, while he baffled the Herd’s hitters all night, pitching a complete 9 inning shutout. London won Game #1 of their 2017 IBL playoffs, 1-0 over the Burlington Herd.

Momentum exists in the playoffs only when consecutive wins take place. For the Majors, winning Game #1 with a complete game pitching performance by Luis Sanchez, is a great way to build towards gaining momentum. Winning ugly or squeaking out 1 run wins is the blueprint to follow for the post season, as Manager Roop Chanderdat wanted his team to manufacture runs to win games. No doubt Chanderdat knows his side was fortunate to leave men stranded on base, get a complete shutout from his starter, face the Herd’s starter who also goes the distance in an equally noble pitching display, and still come away with the victory. London grinded out this win, but they have no time to celebrate their win, as Game #2 goes tonight in Burlington.