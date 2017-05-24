Sea Dogs Head Coach Danny Flynn (PC)

Sea Dogs Goaltender Callum Booth

Sea Dogs Captain Spencer Smallman

Sea Dogs Center Joe Veleno

Sea Dogs Defensemen Chase Stewart

Sea Dogs Center Matthew Highmore

Thunderbirds Head Coach Steve Konowalchuck (PC)

Thunderbirds Center Mathew Barzal

Thunderbirds Right Winger Keegan Kolesar

Thunderbirds Defensemen Ethan Bear



















For the first since the 2000 Memorial Cup held in Halifax two teams started the tournament 2-0 and 0-2. What this meant for both the winless Seattle Thunderbirds and Saint John Sea Dogs (who were champions of their respective leagues) is that their Tuesday night round-robin contest had now turned into an elimination match. The winner would automatically gain entry into this year’s semi-final game and the loser would be the first team to leave Windsor, Ontario empty handed in the 99th edition of the Memorial Cup. Both teams found themselves in this position by not being able get a victory over an OHL opponent. Saint John lost a close 3-2 game to the host Windsor Spitfires on opening night before being taken to hockey school last night losing 12-5 to the Erie Otters. Seattle did not fare much better, dropping their first game of the tournament 4-2 to the Otters and giving up a touchdown to Windsor the following night in a 7-1 loss. Yet despite the regretful starts to the tournament by the two teams, a solid 60 minute effort by one squad would advance them to the semi-final game Friday night, one step closer to the ultimate goal.

The teams entered the game with a slight hesitation to pressure on offense, with strict detail to the defensive side of the puck. Fast pace puck movement attached with some good old fashion physicality ruled over the first 20 minutes of play. A mere 30 seconds into the game Sea Dog's Thomas Chabot would sneak behind the Seattle defense and beat 17 year old goaltender Stankowski, but would strike iron instead of a goal. The Thunderbirds would outshoot the team from the QMJHL 8-6 over the frame. Despite the fact that both starting goalies in Carl Stankowski and Callum Booth were pulled in the 1st periods of their previous starts, both remained perfect with the score 0-0 heading into the 1st intermission.

After conceding a Memorial Cup record 12 goals to the Erie Otters 24 hours ago, the Saint John Sea Dogs would play the best period of hockey seen thus far in the tournament. It started just 1:14 into it when the Kirkland, Quebec native Joe Veleno would score the first goal of the game unassisted on the very first shot of the frame. The President Cup winners would then score three times in just 53 seconds; Chase Stewart (14:04 - Zboril and Smallman), Mathieu Joseph (14:19 - Highmore and Imama) and Spencer Smallman (14:57 - Gauthier and Veleno). This would chase Stankowski from the Seattle cage for a second consecutive outing; however Rylan Toth wouldn't fare much better. The very first shot he faced just 1:32 after the switch from left winger Cole Reginato would beat the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native to make it 5-0 with assists from Bourque and Noel. This forced Head Coach Steve Konowalchuck to use his timeout to try and keep the sinking ship afloat but to no avail. Moments after the 30 second break in play Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Bokondji Imama would score unassisted to make it 6-0 for Saint John. Despite Seattle outshooting the Sea Dogs 21-20 after 40 minutes of play, they would find themselves down by two field goals before the 3rd period.

The Sea Dogs would not let off the gas pedal in the final period of hockey Tuesday night, continuing to pressure with speed and skill, while finishing off their hits on anything wearing white. After killing off a rare Thunderbirds powerplay, Veleno would put a touchdown on the board for Saint John with his second of the evening with assists from Highmore and Imama at the 6:21 mark. Besides the odd good shift from the Thunderbirds, for the most part they looked deflated and more importantly defeated. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Callum Booth would make all 31 stops needed for the first shutout by any goaltender in the 2017 tournament, 24 hours after being pulled for giving up 5 goals in the 1st period.

Even though they dropped the first two games of the tournament, one dominating team performance by the QMJHL representatives propels them into the semi-final Friday evening against the loser of the OHL matchup between Erie and Windsor tomorrow night at the WFCU Centre. For the Thunderbirds making their first appearance in the Memorial Cup since 1992, they leave the 2017 without a victory to their name. The WHL Champions will have nothing but their thoughts for the long flight home back to the Pacific coast.