Other than the Western Fair, and maybe Canada’s Wonderland 2 hours away, Labatt Memorial Park has been quite the amusement park for London Majors’ fans this summer. With 7 of London’s 13 wins in a row, more than half, came before their adoring supporters at home. After their first loss in game #14, there were a few wins sandwiched in between some losses, before the Kitchener Panthers induced a jaw dropping 8 straight losses before London finally ending that string of L’s Sunday night against the Hamilton Cardinals. The “Wild-a-beast”, “Mindbender”, and “Drop Zone”, combined could not mirror the wild rollercoaster ride the Majors put their fans through in 2017. Starting from the bottom, now they are here. Like the Drake song suggests, London hit a virtual rock bottom before Hamilton allowed them to mercilessly end the streak of losses at 8. Monday night at Labatt Memorial Park in London, the Majors were wishing to the stars that their win totals in a row would rise to 2 with a much needed victory over the visiting Brantford Red Sox. A win would also be huge for them because no other team in the IBL was in action Monday, so the Majors can gain ground and create more separation in the same night with a win. This was also London’s 3rd game in 3 days, so the roster was banged up, healing, resting, and stretched beyond normal capacity for any ball club. Most certainly a lot to have to endure in a season.

This was no more evident than the Majors sending Ottawa native, Brett Sabourin to the mound as their starter. The Multi-faceted Infielder, usually patrols the grounds at 1st or 3rd base, but Monday night, Sabourin became something he had not been all season, the starting pitcher. Sabourin had previously pitched in 2 games, both in relief situations, no doubt due to injuries and a stretched lineup. Sporting an ERA of 4.50 might suggest that Sabourin was a little wild, but he was thrust into some unusual situations for an infielder to be sure. Brantford started Pitcher Graham Tebbit, who had a record of 2 wins, 1 loss, and a respectable ERA of 3.71 in 6 appearances on the rubber.

The Red Sox would get a hit, and that would be all for them to start the game in the top of the 1st inning. London could not have been handed a bigger gift to start a game, than a chance to build forward momentum from ending a losing streak the night before. As per usual with the super-hero like abilities of their leadoff hitter Chris McQueen, who finds a way to reach base anyway that he can, the Majors had their 1st base runner via a throwing error by the Shortstop trying to throw out McQueen at 1st. London would execute 2 bunts, and set the table for a hungry DH in Cleveland Brownlee, who had struggled at the plate during the losing stretch, but it was not from a lack of effort. Brownlee shot a pop up deep into the outfield, which was far enough to score McQueen from 3rd for the 1st run of the game. Brownlee came through for his teammates, fans, and most importantly himself, earning himself a sacrifice RBI, lifting a slightly large weight off of the adored slugger’s shoulders. Carlos Arteaga would be cashed in for the Majors’ 2nd run of the inning, by a LeJon Baker RBI single. Kyle Gormandy would fly out to end the 1st inning with London leading Brantford 2-0.

The Red Sox would come close to scoring in the top of the 2nd inning. Brantford had runners in scoring position on 2nd and 3rd, but Andris Rizquez would kill the vainglorious opportunity for his team by being put out for the 3rd out of the inning. To be real, that would be the story for the Red Sox for the majority of the night while they faced a virgin starter in Brett Sabourin. The odd hit, error, and walk, but Sabourin was consistent most of all. Finding a way somehow to keep plugging his way through each inning that he could, because he knew his team needed him to go for as long as he could. The lineup was thin from the schedule makers giving the Majors no love by scheduling 3 games in 3 days. Part of the blame for the unusual amount of games for London and the rest of the league that were without much room for rest in between, should lie with Mother Nature. The 2017 IBL season has been plagued by postponements and cancelations due to rain. Sabourin would get 1 more run for support from his mates, and go on to pitch a game that nobody in attendance would expect or soon forget. Sabourin knew the importance of going the distance or reasonably close, a fact he shares post-game in his comments, while wearing 2 ice bags on his throwing arm. He gave the opposing batters fits all night with a variety of pitches that would either induce a fly out, ground out, or strike out. Brantford would score nothing for 8 innings straight under Sabourin’s watch. The mighty bats of the Majors had the best chance to crush the naive confidence of the Red Sox, by blowing the game wide open having a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the 2nd, but wasted the opportunity by stranding all 3 runners on base.

Brantford finally got to a tired Sabourin in the 9th inning, as the starter for London was charged with 2 runs, 1 earned run, off of 2 hits through 8 innings of solid pitching that his team needed desperately. Clearly fatigued from pitching in his 1st game as a starter this season, a series of wild pitches combined with walks to 2 of the 3 batters he faced, sealed Sabourin’s fate for the night. Sabourin made manager Roop Chanderdat beamed with pride in his post-game comments from witnessing such a dominating and complete performance by his starter. Sabourin’s stat line was as impressive as his length of time on the mound, when it was all said and done, Sabourin faced 34 batters, giving up 2 runs, 2 hits, walking 6, and striking out 7. Relievers Curtis Johnson and Chris Boatto would shut the door on the Red Sox for a final score of 3-2 in favour of the Majors.

Fans at Labatt Memorial Park must have been satisfied with the ride Monday night that London put them through. This time there was more control, less mistakes (1 error), a variety of hits other than home runs, and an all around complete effort by the team for win number 2 in a row. Next up on the schedule for the Majors is a home date with the challenging Burlington Herd on Friday night. This will be the last home game for London and their fans. The Majors will definitely be seeking to ride into the playoffs on a winning streak rather than a losing one.