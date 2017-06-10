Round 3 Summary -- Manulife LPGA Classic

Lexi Thompson rolled in a 10 foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to take the lead after the 3rd round of the 2017 Manulife LPGA Classic. That was her 5th birdie on the day, to go with no bogeys and she finished with a 5-under par 67, good for the lead at 17 under par. She has a one shot lead over another American, Lindy Duncan who shot a 67 as well and is at 16 under after 3 rounds. All alone in 3rd spot is In Gee Chun of Korea, Duncan’s playing partner. Chun, who never seems to stop smiling during a round, bogeyed the 17th hole to fall back to 15 under for the tournament.

Top Canadian is still Hamilton’s Alena Sharp. Paired with Thompson in the final group and followed by a large gallery of fans, Sharp shot a bogey free round of 70, 2-under par. She is tied for 4th with soon to be world number one Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand. Both are at 14 under par so far.

For Thompson, who smashed her drive on the 6th hole a whopping 354 yards, the high winds, especially on the back nine, made for a challenging day on the Whistle Bear Golf Course.

“Today was a lot windier than the last two days, so there was more shot making and some pins were pretty difficult to get to,” said Thompson just before heading over to throngs of fans waiting for autographs. “It was more of just making pars and getting to the next hole. But I’m playing very well and making some good putts, so hopefully that continues tomorrow.”

For Lindy Duncan, an Duke University alumni, she has never been in this position before. That is, being in the final pairing of an LPGA event. She does not plan to change her normal routine despite the added pressure of being in the final group, and being in that group with world number 4 Lexi Thompson.

“I am just going to do the same things I have been doing, “ said Duncan after her live interview with the Golf Channel was over. “Eat dinner and go to be early.” Asked about her round today, Duncan said, “I hit my driver well today and I would say I’ve been hitting fairways and hitting greens and really rolling the putter well. When I have gotten in trouble, I’ve been able to get up and down for par.”

For Alena Sharp, she would have liked to have played a bit better, but she was happy to have saved par with some key putts on holes number 14 and 15 and to not make a bogey all day. But she admitted that the wind did make the course tougher, especially on the back nine.

“It was tough today,” said Sharp just outside the scorer’s tent off the 18th green. “The greens are definitely firmer and we had a lot of downward shots that were just impossible to stop on the greens. You’re kind of playing defensive a little bit, like hitting it, hoping that is stops. Not sure how it’s going to be tomorrow, but it was good to get through this round. Didn’t hit it as great as I would like to, but my putter saved me and I got a lot of up and downs.”

As for the other two Canadians to make the cut, it was Brittany Marchand who surprised the most. The Symetra tour regular is playing in her first LPGA event and she continues to ride the wave of support from the crowds, shooting a 5-under par 67. That leaves her at 12 under par overall, good for a tie for 9th spot. She had the pleasure and good fortune to be paired with the number 2 female player in the world, Ariya Jutanugarn.

“It was definitely interesting, but it was really cool,” said Marchand about playing with Jutanugarn. “I kind of laughed on the first hole because she pulled out her 2-iron. I’m like, on my God, she hit an iron. My caddie is like, let’s just play our game. It’s good to learn from a player like her. Her emotions, she stays really calm, cool. She is powerful. I think she’s got it all going.”

Brooke Henderson continued to struggle with her putter. But at the same time she did make some key putts, including a birdie on the 18th hole in front of a large gallery who roared their approval. She shot a 68 in round 3 and sits tied for 14th at 10 under par.

“You know I started out a little bit shaky and got a little bit shaky in the middle,” said Henderson after her round. “But to finish the way I did, birdie 16, which is a tough par-5, make a good par save on 17 and then to finish on 18 like that with the crazy amount of fans. I was looking around and it was really incredible.”

Low round of the day went to American Jackie Stoelting who had 10 birdies and 2 bogeys for an 8-under par 64. She is tied with Marchand for 9th spot at 12 under par after three rounds and will be paired with the Canadian in the final round.

“I really tried to play aggressive today,” said Stoelting, whose approach shot on 18 hit the pin, leading to her 10th birdie of the day. “My husband is on the bag and he kept saying ‘if we can get it to 10-under for the weekend, that’s pretty good’. We exceeded that today. I put myself if a good position going into tomorrow.”

Defending champion Caroline Masson of Germany shot a 70 in round 3 and sits are 7-under par, tied for 38th spot. However, she had the highlight of the day as she used an 8-iron to get an hole-in-one on the 17 hole. Masson did not actually see the ball go into the hole as she was walking back to her golf bag when it rolled into the hole. But one person who did see it go in was her mom, who was in the gallery following her around.

The leaders tee off in the final round at 12:50 pm on Sunday.