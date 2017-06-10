Round 2 Summary -- Manulife LPGA Classic

There was a three way tie for first place after the 2nd round of the 2017 Manulife LPGA Classic being held at the Whistle Bear Golf Course just outside Cambridge. Canadian Alena Sharp, American Lexi Thompson and Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim all finished at 12 under par through 36 holes.

The big story was Alena Sharp and not just for her second straight 6-under par 66. After a birdie on the 2nd hole, she made a double bogey on the 3rd hole. This included a one stroke penalty that Sharp called on herself. While she was about to ground her club for her 3rd shot, the ball moved slightly and that means a one shot penalty according to the rules of golf.

“I had to call the rules official,” said Sharp after the round. “I don’t think I completely grounded my club, but the way the rule reads, I was going to ground my club and the ball moved. The rules official said that because it wasn’t sitting up on top of the grass, it was probably likely that I caused it to move.

“Just a funny rule, but it’s the rules of golf and I didn’t want to let it go. I needed to call it on myself, because I was going to be thinking about it all day. I thought I did the right thing.”

Despite that setback, Sharp birdied the very next hole and would go on to eagle hole 9 to right the ship. She finished with 4 birdies on the back 9 for a 6-under par 66.

Lexi Thompson, playing in her first ever Manulife LPGA Classic, shot a 7-under 65. She was just trying to enjoy the day and it worked out well for her.

“Overall, I am just having fun on the golf course,” said Thompson. “Just staying very relaxed and focusing on doing my routine. I played some great golf, so hopefully I can continue to do so into the weekend.”

Low round of the day was turned in by Perrine Delacour, a 4th year pro from France. She had 10 birdies and no bogeys en route to a 10-under par 62. That is the lowest round ever shot in a competitive tournament at the Whistle Bear Golf Club. But it will not count as an official record since the players have been allowed to pick up their balls in the fairway, clean them and set them back down. Nevertheless, a 10-under par over 18 holes is a dream round for any player.

“I just let it happen,” said Delacour when asked if she was thinking about how well she was playing at any time during her round. “One time, maybe, when I was 6-under or 5-under. Then, like when I was done, I asked my caddie, ‘Did I shoot 10-under?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah I think so’. Just the putting. Yesterday I hit like 17 greens, but I couldn’t make any putts. Then today, I had really good putting.”

Another player who had a good round was Lindy Duncan from Plantation, Florida. She shot a sizzling 29 on the front 9, 7-under par. It was the first time in her golfing career she had ever shot below 30 for 9-holes. She then birdied 3 of the next 4 holes to sit at 10-under par with still 5 holes to play. But a tee shot on 17 left her in a difficult position on the green. She proceeded to 4-putt and make a double bogey. Her tee shot on 18 ended up near the lip of a fairway bunker, which led to a bogey and a round of 7-under, 65. Still, despite going 3-over on the last 2 holes Duncan was very pleased after her round.

“When I got to double digits (under par), I was like ‘This is pretty awesome’. I made a few birdies early on the back, which I don’t know what that got me to. I just kind of kept rolling with it. On 17, I hit what I thought was a pretty good second putt. It touched the hole and went about 15 feet past the hole, almost off the green. I was on a slope and I think I hit it too hard. Then I just missed the next one.”

Of the 13 Canadians who teed off on Thursday, 10 missed the cut and only 3 made it. One was Orangeville’s Brittany Marchand, who is in the tournament on a sponsor’s exemption. She shot a 2-under par 70 and sits tied for 19th at 7 under par.

And what about Smith Falls’ Brooke Henderson? She started the day at 1-under, moved back to even with a bogey on hole 2, and then started to grind it out and make some putts. She would birdie 6 of her next 9 holes to finish the day with a 5-under par 67. That left her tied for 23rd at 6-under par.

“I think I definitely bore down after that (after the bogey at 2). Going back to even par and knowing that the cut was at even (at that time), I knew I needed to kick it into gear or it could be a rough weekend,” said Brooke, talking to a throng of media just off the 18th green. “To get it going again, and like you daid, kind of grind it out while things were kind of tough, I’m really happy and feel like it was kind of a special day today.”

One other notable player was amateur Maddie Szeryk, whose parents were born and raised in London, Ontario. She had the greatest turnaround, shooting a 67 in round 2, 11 shots better than her score in round 1. Unfortunately, that still left her 1 over par for the tournament, missing the cut by 3 shots.