Round 1 Summary -- Manulife LPGA Classic

It was almost perfect conditions for round one at the Manulife LPGA Classic, being held at the Whistle Bear Golf Club just outside Cambridge. Sunny skies, temperatures in the mid 20’s and greens that were a bit soft from rains earlier in the week all combined to allow 81 of the 144 golfers who teed off to score at par or better on the 6613 yard, par 72 course. When the sun set on round one, there were co-leaders. Mi Hyang Lee and Suzann Pettersen and Mi Hyang Lee both shot eight-under par 64’s.

Lee, who hails from Korea and finished tied for the runner-up position last year, ended up with six birdies, one eagle and no bogeys on her round. After her round she said, “Yes, I hit is so solid today. I think I had a good start with a birdie on hole two and then an eagle on hole three, so I had a lot of confident from that two holes. So I just keep playing and then I played good at the par-five’s, that’s why I hit the eight-under today.”

Pettersen, a native of Norway who won this tournament in 2015 at Whistle Bear, had a round that included nine birdies and just 1 bogey. “We woke up this morning to perfect conditions,” said Pettersen after her round. “You can fire at pins and get to the par-fives’s, which is fun. I think it is the best way to set up a golf course and kind of get low scores.”

Three players are tied for third with seven-under par scores of 65, Hyo Joo Kim from Korea, Belgium’s Laura Gonzalez Escallon and China’s Shanshan Feng. For Feng, who wore an interesting outfit that that looked a lot like something akin to a dairy cow, it continued her great play of late, having won the last tournament she was in two weeks ago.

“I think after I captured the victory at the Volvik Championship my condition is pretty good. Everything is not bad,” said Feng immediately after signing her scorecard. “My ball striking is as good as it has been and my putting is working also. So I’m really happy about what I did today.”

The top Canadian is Hamilton’s Alena Sharp. She started the day with a bogey on her first hole (the 10th), but rebounded to shoot a six-under par 66. That left her tied for sixth with Denmark’s Emily Pedersen and Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England.

“I played really well on the back nine,” said a happy Sharp after her round. “Started with a bogey and just didn’t let it get to me. Made an eagle on 12 to get back into red numbers right away. I just made a lot of key putts today and that kept me going.”

The next lowest Canadian is Brittany Marchand of Orangeville. Making her first start on the LPGA tour in 2017 this week (on a sponsor’s exemption), the Symetra tour regular shot a five-under par 67 which is good for a tie for ninth place (with five other players, including world top five players Ariya Jutanugarn and Lexi Thompson). For Marchand, shooting such a good round while playing in an LPGA event was something she never imagined.

“I’ve shot 5-under before, but never in an LPGA event. So it’s pretty cool,” said Marchand after her round. “I played really solid, other than a couple of mistakes here and there. I’m pretty happy with how I played. I can’t complain.” Asked how she was going to keep the nerves under control before her afternoon tee time in round 2, Marchand would not admit to maybe having a beer to celebrate. “I’m staying with a cousin, so I will just keep my mind off golf until tomorrow. Maybe a celebratory drink…no wait, I stick to alcohol only after the tournament!”

So what about fan favourite Brooke Henderson? She drove the ball really well all day, but her approach shots were often not good enough to leave her with short putts and when they were, Henderson could not get any putts to drop until she made a birdie on her final hole (hole nine). That allowed her to finish with a 71, one-under par, good for a tie for 55th place. I wish I could tell you what Brooke was thinking about how she played, but she blew off the media after her round, telling the LPGA representative that she preferred not to talk to anyone. That was the first time I had ever seen Brooke Henderson not talk to the media. Obviously, she was very upset about how she played.

Defending champion Caroline Masson of Germany, shot a two-under par 70, which is six shots off the pace. Canadian Augusta James was also at two-under par, good for a tie for 38th place. Top amateur is Canadian Grace St. Germain who is at even par, tied with another Canadian Jennifer Ha. Vetern Lorie Kane of PEI shot a four over par 76.

Round two goes Friday, June 9.