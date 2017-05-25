1 on 1 with Simon Bourque



Imagine being a kid growing up in Quebec playing hockey just outside of Montreal. You’re lucky enough to go to the Bell Centre with your dad to cheer on your beloved Canadiens, while watching some of the best professional hockey players live in action. As you get older and your skills develop you start to realize you have some potential to excel in the sport. Year after year you exemplify tremendous leadership, improving even as the competition became better. All the sacrifices your parent’s made to support you and your own hard work on/off the ice pays off in June of 2015 when the Montreal Canadiens call your name at the NHL Entry Draft.

This is the experience defensemen Simon Bourque of the Saint John Sea Dogs has the pleasure of having. The 20-year old from Longueuil, Quebec showed great defensive leadership at a young age, being the assistant captain for the Collège Charles-Lemoy Riverains before being drafted in the 2nd round of the QMJHL draft by the Rimouski Oceanic. In just his second year of major junior hockey he was once again an assistant captain, on a team that would win the QMJHL’s President Cup. Although his team had a disappointing performance at the Memorial Cup that year in Quebec City, that summer was the draft. It didn’t have the same glitz and glam as Connor McDavid going #1 overall, but the moment was just as special in the 6th round when the Montreal Canadiens took him with the 177th overall pick. He was now a prospect of the same team he grew up watching with his father, with a chance to play with the same players who motivated him in the sport.

The following season he would be named Captain of the Oceanic, grabbing 46 points (12G/34A) in 66 regular season games, along with 5 assists while unfortunately losing in the first round of the playoffs in 6 games. That same season Simon would get his first taste of professional hockey as well, suiting up for the St. John’s IceCaps for 3 games and getting 1 assist. This season he started off as Rimouski’s Captain for a second straight season, playing in 29 games with 28 points (8G/20A) before being traded to the Saint John Sea Dogs with a Memorial Cup run in mind. With his new team he was able to produce another 28 points (7G/21A) in 30 regular season games before adding another 13 points (4G/9A) in 18 playoff games winning his second QMJHL Championship. Now with a second opportunity for a Memorial Cup and arguably a better team around him, Simon wants to make this last shot count.

Regardless of how Friday night’s Semi-Final against the Erie Otters pans out though, this young talented blueliner’s hockey career is just beginning. On March 9th of this year, 17 years after skating for the first time Simon agreed to a 3-year NHL entry level contract with the Montreal Canadiens as the unbelievable experience continues.