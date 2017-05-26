1 on 1 with Jeremy Bracco



The NHL is changing. Tyler Johnson, Johnny Gaudreau, Brendan Gallagher, Mitch Marner, Patrick Kane—all dominant and dynamic players who have not let their small stature hold them back in their careers. These players have proven that you no longer need to be big to make it in the NHL; which opens the door for players like Windsor Spitfires winger Jeremy Bracco. The American forward stands only 5’9, 173 lbs, but has shown that dominance can come through skill and speed rather than raw power.

Bracco hails from Freeport, New York, but, like most Canadians, was able to skate as soon as he was able to walk. He played for Portledge School in Long Island in 2011-12 where he scored 42 points in just 20 games (15G/27A). In 2012, Bracco played in the USA Hockey Select 16 camp, before moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2013 to skate with the USA National Team Development Program (NTDP). He won a gold medal in the 2014 World Hockey Challenge: an international U-17 tournament. His second year in Ann Arbor for the development camp saw him win another gold for the US in the U-18 tournament. He was third on the development team in scoring for the season with 94 points (30G/67A) behind now-NHLers Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk. In 2015, Bracco joined Boston College in the NCAA where he skated in only five games before signing with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. He tallied 64 points (21G/43A) in his shortened first season with the Rangers. In 2016, Bracco added to his trophy case again by winning gold for the Americans in the U20 World Junior Hockey Championship. Once he returned from the tournament, Bracco was on the move again after being acquired by the Windsor Spitfires. He finished the 2016-17 regular season with 83 points (25G/58A) between the two clubs.

Bracco is a second-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and made the first few cuts of training camp for the big club before being sent back to junior. With the numbers and the accomplishments that he’s racked up in his young career, it is safe to assume that his name will be heard a lot in the near-future.