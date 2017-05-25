1 on 1 with Ethan Bear



Among the aboriginal people The Teachings of the Seven Grandfathers are the following; honesty, truth, humility, love, wisdom, bravery and respect. This is a code of conduct of sorts, how one should live their life which has been passed down by the elders via stories. You cannot have one, without the rest, to leave out any of the seven, is a rejection of all the teachings. Each teaching is represented by an animal with bravery represented by the Muskwa (Cree word for Bear). For Seattle Thunderbirds star defensemen Ethan Bear has used bravery along with all the other teachings to go from the Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan to being one of the elite players in the CHL.

Playing in 264 career regular season games, the defenseman has already cemented an offensive legacy within the 30+ year history of the Thunderbirds. His 66 career goals from the blueline are the most in franchise history by a D, 8 more than current Anaheim Ducks player Shea Theodore, while his 192 points are good for second place on the franchise list for most points by defensemen, just 20 behind Shea. It’s been a fun and memorable junior hockey career for the young Native Canadian filled with personal milestones and team success.

After the Edmonton Oilers selected Connor McDavid with the 1st overall pick in the 2015 draft, their next pick wasn’t until the 4th round where they took defensemen Caleb Jones with the 117th overall pick. Moments later, the Oilers would make a Cree Canadian kids dream come true selecting Ethan Bear in the 5th round with the 124th overall pick. This only seemed to fuel Ethan, as he would go from 38 points (13G/25A) in 69 regular seasons games pre-draft year, to 65 points (19G/46A) in 69 regular season games post-draft year. He then led all defensemen in scoring in the 2016 WHL playoffs with 22 points (8G/14A) as the Thunderbirds would make their second appearance in the WHL finals in team history, unfortunately losing to the Brandon Wheat Kings in five games. Just more motivation for Bear, as this season his 70 points (28G/42A) in 68 games was good for 3rd in the league in scoring by a defensemen, he was also a +34 on the ice and a result was awarded the Bill Hunter Trophy for WHL Defensemen of the Year. He would then snag a WHL record 20 assists in 17 playoff games totaling 26 points, second only to forward Keegan Kolesar with 31, as the Seattle Thunderbirds would claim their first WHL title in team history. This would also mark just the second time in team history they would play for a Memorial Cup, with the only other opportunity coming when they hosted the tournament in 1992.

He is a prime example of what The Teachings of the Seven Grandfathers can do for any youth and becoming a major role model within the aboriginal communities as a result. As Bear continues his hockey journey, the professional leagues better be prepared, as he grows, so does his fan base. While a normal bear is hibernating in the winter months, Ethan Bear is shutting down oppositions top forwards in his zone while lighting red lamps at the other end.