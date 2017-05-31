1 on 1 with Anthony Cirelli



There just seem to be some players where success just follows them around. Wherever they go, whatever team they play for; they are difference-making players whose skills just seem to mesh with anyone. Players like Chris Kunitz, or Justin Williams come to mind. Erie Otters forward Anthony Cirelli is one of those players—finishing his second Memorial Cup tournament with his second team in three years.

Cirelli is a native of Woodbridge, Ontario and, like most, fell for the game of hockey early on. His family supported his love of hockey, and he was able to flourish from a young age. Playing at a triple-A level for a majority of his minor hockey, Cirelli credits his coaches from those teams for his opportunities in junior hockey. The slender centreman was not drafted to the OHL, but made the Oshawa Generals on a series of tryouts in 2014. In his two full seasons in Oshawa from 2014-2016, Cirelli amassed 95 points (34G/61A) in 130 games, and was also captain for the Gens. But his play for the Generals in the 2015 Memorial Cup Championship game is what solidified him as a stud. With the Generals down a goal late in the third period, Cirelli scored to send it to overtime, before scoring the game-winner in OT to claim the Mem Cup. His flare for the dramatic, in addition to his torrent scoring pace to kick off the 2016-17 season for Oshawa landed him a spot on Team Canada’s silver-medal-winning squad at the 2016 World Junior Hockey Championship. Shortly after his time with the red and white, Cirelli was traded to the powerhouse Erie Otters. His early-season success continued after joining his new squad, tallying 30 points (12G/18A) in 24 games for 64 total points (25G/39A) on the season in only 48 games split between two teams.

Cirelli did not slow down his pace in the OHL playoffs as he scored 31 points (15G/16A) in 22 games en route to an OHL Championship with the Otters. In the 99th Memorial Cup, his stud-status remained with 8 points (1G/7A) over 5 games but unfortunately coming up short—losing to the host Windsor Spitfires in the championship game.

The 19-year-old has nothing to hang his head about. He was a 3rd round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 Entry Draft, and suited up for their farm team in the Syracuse Crunch for a handful of games in 2016. He has played in two Memorial Cup Championship games, sitting on either side of the celebration. Those are experiences which shape a player in the long run, and could pay dividends for him come training camp in September. A lanky, but skilled centreman, Anthony Cirelli is a player who has done everything right in his junior career, and will look to continue his ways in the pros.