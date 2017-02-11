Radio What Wave Playlist February 10/2017.....Coaching For Sara Live to Air

Radio What Wave Playlist February 10/2017

Live to air with Coaching For Sara on this show and we had to say goodbye to Bobby Freeman, Dave Vucenich, Robert Lundquist and forgot to mention Ritchie Yorke. We’ll do a proper goodbye to Mr Yorke next week. Always assumed he was Canadian as he was SOOOO instrumental in the Canadian music scene from the late 60’s to mid 70’s….ie he got John Lennon to do his first live show in many years in Toronto, helped create Cancon which is still intact to this day and wrote the first book on the history of Canadian music. Mr Yorke was an Aussie and was huge into the first wave of Oz punk!

Bath Salts….Cool Like The Music…from the recent Mardi Gras CD and they have a gig coming up on the 25th at Fitzrays. The Sadies….A Burning Showman….from the Favourite Colours CD from 2004 and The Sadies are playing the Budweiser with their pals Blue Rodeo on Tuesday. The Sadies…..Tiger Tiger….from the Stories Often Told CD from 2002. A regular listener rightly stated The Sadies should be headlining this show….maybe next time! Blue Rodeo….Till I Am Myself Again….from the Casino LP from 1990 which features Bobby Wiseman on keyboards. The same guy that produced UIC’s Wiseman Sessions. And UIC have a date of April 8th at Call The Office with tickets now on sale. Blue Rodeo….Rose Coloured Glasses….from their Outskirts LP from 1987 and features former Battered Wives Cleave Anderson on the tubs. Pacanomad….Shot The Gun….from their recent Take It Slow CD and they have a gig coming up on the 18th at Fitzrays. Ten Heads On Ten……Ten Heads On The Radio….live recording 11/26/2016 at The Dawghouse and Ten Heads have a gig tonight at SOHO (the old Victoria tavern) along with Bleeter. Hellacopters….Slowdown….from the Cream Of The Crap Volume 2 CD and goes out to guitarist Robert Lundquist who passed away way too young! Caught The Hellacopters once or maybe twice at Call The Office…once was 12/8/1998 which was probably with the New Bomb Turks. Rob Sweeney….My Funny Valentine….from his I Dig Chicks CD and former Purple Toad and Durango 95 guitar slinger. Presently in Crummy Stuff with former Hippie Brian Young and former Purple Toad Marky Toad. Coaching For Sara……Look Around….this is the beginning of our live to air. For those that don’t know, Coaching For Sara are a London based combo that play a mix of powerpop and guitar rock that goes down real nice! They have one CD out and you can catch them on Sunday at Norma Jeans here in London. Coaching For Sara….didn’t write down the name of this one.(I’m gonna catch shit for this!) Coaching For Sara…..didn’t write down the name of this one. Coaching For Sara….She Comes In Waves Coaching For Sara….Reality. Mandala…Love-itis….from their Soul Crusade LP from around 1968 and part of our Valentine’s Day sound. Johnny Horton…..Lovers Rock….from the Rockin’ Rollin’ LP on Bear Family Records and originally from 1958. Right around this time, Shane, Lars, Chris and Ryan from Coaching For Sara came into the onair to yammer about all things Coaching For Sara!! Coaching For Sara……Little Lady…..back to the second half of the live to air! Coaching For Sara…..Show Coaching For Sara…..Matter Of Time Coaching For Sara…..Tiff Coaching For Sara….Tonight’s The Night…..and indeed it is as Coaching For Sara put on a great show. There were a few little glitches behind the scenes, but the boys are professional and worked around them. Alice Cooper….Be My Lover…..from the Greatest Hits LP that I bought way back in high school! Bobby Freeman…..Do You Wanna Dance….from the LP of the same name and goes out to Bobby who passed away last month. A song covered and made into a hit by many, including The Beach Boys and The Ramones. The Cynics….I Live Alone….from a 7” and goes out to former bass player Dave Vucenich who passed away earlier this week. Dave was a long time Cynic and also heavily involved in the Mount McKinleys and a huge collector of 60’s garagepunk records. The Hook Up…..Outside….from the soon to be released Cruel Sounds CD on Transistor 66 Records. 24th Street Wailers….Voodoo…. from a demo they sent us very recently. Presently based in Austin Texas, these youngsters got together initially at Humber College in Toronto, coincidentally living on 24th Street, right near the college. C W Stoneking….Zombie….from the Gon’ Boogaloo CD and from Australia. Big Thanx to David Hookup for getting this CD to us! Harry Manx….Foxy Lady….from the Wise and Otherwise CD from 2001 and Harry was in town at the Aeolian Hall last night. The Shangri-Las……Give Him A Great Big Kiss…..from their Greatest Hits CD .

Out of time once again and a HUGE Thanx to Coaching For Sara for taking the time and energy to play live over the airwaves of CHRW on Radio What Wave!! Huge Shoutout to Alex for the live sound and to Adam for his help setting up everything behind the scenes!

Back again next week with a proper Ritchie Yorke trib and lots more noise to annoy!! And Big Thanx to our production manager Ando, for letting me do these live to airs and for getting a proper image on the CHRW webpage!

Here’s a link to the archived show:

https://chrwradio.ca/program/radio-what-wave