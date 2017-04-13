Purple Profiles: Western's top prof Dr. Joseph Turnbull

On this episode of Purple Profiles we get to know Dr. Joseph Turnbull, Western's highest-rated professor on the website ratemyprofessors.com with a perfect 5.0 rating over 77 reviews.

Dr. Turnbull is a professor of mathematics at King's University College. He teaches first-year courses exclusively.

In conversation with host Richard Raycraft, Turnbull discusses his early difficulty with math, his teaching style, and his approach to making difficult material accessible.

Hosted and produced by Richard Raycraft.

Music by Bensound: www.bensound.com/

Dr. Turnbull's faculty page: www.kings.uwo.ca/academics/mathem…joseph-turnbull/

Dr. Turnbull's ratemyprof page: www.ratemyprofessors.com/ShowRatings.…?tid=1762415